Opsera Raises $15 Million Series A Funding to Lead Continuous Orchestration of DevOps and Software Delivery

SAN FRANCISCO, April 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Opsera, the Continuous Orchestration platform for DevOps, today announced $15 million in Series A funding led by Felicis Ventures. Existing investors Clear Ventures, Trinity Ventures and Firebolt Ventures, and new investor HMG Ventures, also participated. With a total of $19.3 million in funding since it was founded in 2020. Opsera will continue to grow its world-class engineering team, and accelerate its global sales, marketing and customer success initiatives.

DevOps is the force multiplier for digital transformation and accelerating software delivery. As DevOps matures, many organizations struggle with increasing costs, fragmented teams and data, and an explosion of disconnected tools. Teams must deliver applications faster, on multiple platforms and across multiple cloud environments. Engineering leaders also face unknown security and compliance risks due to poor visibility and reporting.

Opsera aims to change the status quo. Through its self-service, no-code DevOps orchestration platform, engineers can provision or integrate their CI/CD tools of choice from a common architectural framework, and build declarative pipelines for a variety of use cases including SDLC (software delivery lifecycle), IaC (infrastructure as code) and SaaS application releases e.g. Salesforce, Workday, etc. Opsera simplifies the set-up, use, and management of commercial and open-source tools across the DevOps ecosystem, and correlates and unifies data to provide contextualized diagnostics, metrics and actionable insights. With Opsera, customers can significantly shorten software delivery cycles, go to market faster, enhance quality and security of pipelines, lower total cost of operations, and better align software delivery performance to business outcomes.

"Opsera's continuous orchestration is a breakthrough for software delivery teams that need simplicity, integration and automation in a single, unified DevOps platform," said Wesley Chan, a managing director for Felicis Ventures, who will join the Opsera Board. "We invest in leading-edge companies that help their customers work better and deliver value faster. Opsera's out-of-the-gate success helping enterprises build applications smarter and more efficiently make it a great addition to the Felicis investment portfolio."

"Today's enterprise software organizations find themselves overloaded with disparate tools or locked into a single-vendor solution that unnecessarily hinders DevOps teams and slows the release of applications to customers," said Rajeev Madhavan, founder and general partner for Clear Ventures. "Opsera helps teams break free from DevOps tool chaos with a new approach that accelerates time-to-value like no other solution available today."

"Our mission is to democratize software delivery by abstracting any CI/CD tools into a common framework that can empower engineers to build pipelines in minutes, not days or weeks," said Chandra Ranganathan and Kumar Chivukula, co-founders of Opsera. "We offer the only DevOps platform that connects and orchestrates the entire tool stack with complete choice and visibility. Our customers can focus on their core product and will never waste time and resources building and managing toolchains and pipelines in-house or be stuck with single-vendor solutions. Having the support of Felicis and all of our investment partners will accelerate how we help customers along their DevOps journey."

Launched just six months ago, the Opsera platform has a growing client roster, and is trusted by several Fortune 500 customers and an increasing number of companies across Industries worldwide. It has forged key technology and SI partnerships and has been recognized as 2020's Best New DevOps Tool/Service Provider by DevOps.com.

Opsera is the first Continuous Orchestration platform for next-gen DevOps that enables choice, automation, and intelligence across the entire software life cycle. It offers simple, self-service toolchain integrations, drag-and-drop pipelines, and unified insights. With Continuous Orchestration, development teams can use the tools they want, operations teams gain improved efficiency, and business leaders have unparalleled visibility. Opsera believes DevOps has transformed from an aspiration to a practical science, and Continuous Orchestration is the future to help organizations accelerate DevOps adoption and reach peak innovation velocity.

