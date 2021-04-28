Abu Dhabi National Energy Co PJSC Announces Result of Tender Offer

THIS ANNOUNCEMENT RELATES TO THE DISCLOSURE OF INFORMATION THAT QUALIFIED OR MAY HAVE QUALIFIED AS INSIDE INFORMATION WITHIN THE MEANING OF ARTICLE 7 OF THE MARKET ABUSE REGULATION (EU) 596/2014 AS IT FORMS PART OF UNITED KINGDOM DOMESTIC LAW BY VIRTUE OF THE EUROPEAN UNION (WITHDRAWAL) ACT 2018.

Abu Dhabi National Energy Company PJSC announces the results of its cash tender offer for its 3.625% Notes due June 2021 and its 5.875% Notes due December 2021

ABU DHABI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES / ACCESSWIRE / April 28, 2021 / Abu Dhabi National Energy Company PJSC (the "Company") announces the final results as of 5:00 p.m. (New York City Time) on April 27, 2021 (the "Any and All Expiration Date") of its previously announced offer to purchase for cash (the "Any and All Tender Offer") any and all of its outstanding 3.625% Notes due June 2021 and 5.875% Notes due December 2021 (together, the "Any and All Notes"), upon the terms and subject to the conditions set forth in the Offer to Purchase dated April 19, 2021 (as it may be amended or supplemented from time to time, the "Offer to Purchase") and the accompanying Notice of Guaranteed Delivery dated April 19, 2021 (as it may be amended or supplemented from time to time, the "Notice of Guaranteed Delivery" and, together with the Offer to Purchase, the "Offer Documents"). The Company's previously announced offer to purchase for cash up to the Maximum Tender Amount of its outstanding 3.625% Notes due January 2023 (the "Maximum Tender Offer Notes" and, together with the Any and All Notes, the "Securities") upon the terms and subject to the conditions set forth in the Offer to Purchase (the "Maximum Tender Offer" and, together with the Any and All Tender Offer, the "Tender Offers") is ongoing, and the results of the Maximum Tender Offer are expected to be announced on May 7, 2021, as more fully described in the Offer to Purchase.

Capitalized terms used in this announcement and not otherwise defined have the meanings ascribed to them in the Offer to Purchase. Copies of the Offer to Purchase are available, subject to the offer and distribution restrictions, from the Tender and Information Agent at https://deals.lucid-is.com/taqa.

The Company has been advised by the Tender and Information Agent that, as of the Any and All Expiration Date, the amounts set forth in the table below of each series of Any and All Notes had been validly tendered and not validly withdrawn. Subject to satisfaction or waiver of certain conditions and other terms set forth in the Offer to Purchase, the Company will accept for purchase all Any and All Notes validly tendered and not validly withdrawn at or prior to the Any and All Expiration Date.

Title of Security Securities Codes Principal Amount Tendered prior to or at the Any and All Expiration Date(1) Any and All Total Consideration(2) Principal Amount Outstanding after the Any and All Tender Offer(3) 3.625% Notes Due June 2021 Rule 144A Notes CUSIP: 00388WAD3/ISIN: US00388WAD39 Regulation S Notes ISIN: XS1435072548 U.S.$363,270,000 U.S.$1,006.40 U.S.$386,730,000 5.875% Notes Due December 2021 Rule 144A Notes CUSIP: 00386S AJ1/ISIN: US00386SAJ15 Regulation S Notes ISIN: XS0717839871 U.S.$348,688,000 U.S.$1,038.00 U.S.$401,312,000

(1) No Any and All Notes were tendered pursuant to the guaranteed delivery procedures.

(2) Per U.S.$1,000 in principal amount of Any and All Notes accepted for purchase pursuant to an Any and All Tender Offer.

(3) Assuming delivery of Any and All Notes tendered pursuant to the guaranteed delivery procedures.

The Any and All Tender Offer has now expired and no further Any and All Notes can be tendered for purchase. All Any and All Notes accepted for purchase pursuant to the Any and All Tender Offer will be cancelled.

Any and All Notes that have not been successfully tendered for purchase and accepted by the Company pursuant to the Any and All Tender Offer and the terms and conditions set out in the Offer to Purchase will remain outstanding and will remain subject to the terms and conditions of such Any and All Notes.

It is anticipated that payment for the Any and All Notes that were validly tendered and accepted for purchase will be made either on the date referred to as the "Any and All Settlement Date" or on the date referred to as the "Guaranteed Delivery Settlement Date", as applicable. It is anticipated that the Any and All Settlement Date for the Any and All Notes will be on or around April 30, 2021, the third business day after the Any and All Expiration Date. As described more fully in the Offer to Purchase, the Guaranteed Delivery Settlement Date in respect of Any and All Notes with respect to which a properly completed and duly executed Notice of Guaranteed Delivery is delivered at or prior to the Any and All Expiration Date (to the extent that such Any and All Notes are not delivered at or prior to the Any and All Expiration Date) that are accepted by the Company for purchase in the Any and All Tender Offer is expected to be on or around April 30, 2021, the third business day after the Any and All Expiration Date.

The Company has retained BNP Paribas, HSBC Bank plc, MUFG Securities EMEA plc and SMBC Nikko Capital Markets Limited to act as the Joint Dealer Managers for the Tender Offers, and Lucid Issuer Services Limited to act as the Tender and Information Agent for the Tender Offers.

Questions regarding the Tender Offers may be directed to (i) BNP Paribas at +33 1 55 77 78 94 or by email to liability.management@bnpparibas.com; (ii) HSBC Bank plc at +44 (0) 20 7992 6237 or by email to LM_EMEA@hsbc.com; (iii) MUFG Securities EMEA plc at +44 20 7577 4218 (London), +1 (877) 744-4532 (U.S. Toll Free), +1 (212) 405-7481 (U.S.) or by email to DCM-LM@int.sc.mufg.jp; and (iv) SMBC Nikko Capital Markets Limited at +44 20 3527 7545 or by email to LM.EMEA@smbcnikko-cm.com.

This announcement is released by Abu Dhabi National Energy Company PJSC and contains information that qualified or may have qualified as inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) 596/2014 as it forms part of United Kingdom domestic law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018 ("UK MAR"), encompassing information relating to the Tender Offers described above. For the purposes of UK MAR and Article 2 of Commission Implementing Regulation (EU) 2016/1055 as it forms part of United Kingdom domestic law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, this announcement is made by Stephen Ridlington, Chief Financial Officer.

