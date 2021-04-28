Anzeige
Cantargia to arrange a live-streamed R&D Day and invite participants to a conference call presenting Q1 2021 results

STOCKHOLM, April 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cantargia announced today that the company will arrange a live-streamed R&D Day on Thursday 20 May 2021 at 15:00 and 17:00 CET. In addition, the company will host a conference call on Wednesday 26 May 2021 at 15:00 CET in connection with the release of its interim report for the first quarter of 2021. Investors, analysts and media are welcome to participate on both occasions.

R&D Day
The purpose of the R&D Day is to present the clinical developments of Cantargia's CAN04 and CAN10 projects in detail. Members of Cantargia's management and external guest speakers will be presenting. Presentations will be held in English and take place on 20 May 2021 at 15:00 and 17:00 CET.

The program for R&D Day will be published prior to the event on Cantargia's website at https://cantargia.com/pressrum/cantargia-i-media.

The event will be livestreamed and can be followed here: https://financialhearings.com/event/13851

Questions can be asked prior to the webcast by sending an email to info@cantargia.com or during the webcast via the chat function. Presentations will also be available on Cantargia's website www.cantargia.com following the event.

Conference call regarding the company's interim report for Q1 2021
On 26 May 2021 Cantargia will publish the company's interim report for the first quarter of 2021. Cantargia invites all interested parties to a conference call presenting the report at 15:00 CET the same day. Cantargia's CEO Göran Forsberg and CFO Bengt Jöndell will participate during the presentation, which will be held in English.

The presentation will be available on Cantargia's investor website and the online press room following the call: https://cantargia.com/pressrum/cantargia-i-media.

To participate in the conference call, please use the following telephone numbers:

SE: +46 8 566 427 07
UK: +44 333 300 92 73
US: +1 833 249 84 05

The webcast will be available at: https://tv.streamfabriken.com/cantargia-q1-2021

For further information, please contact
Göran Forsberg, CEO
Telephone: +46 (0)46-275 62 60
E-mail: mailto:goran.forsberg@cantargia.com

This information was submitted for publication, at 17.00 CET on 28 April 2021.

About Cantargia
Cantargia AB (publ), reg. no. 556791-6019, is a biotechnology company that develops antibody-based treatments for life-threatening diseases. The basis for this is the protein IL1RAP that is involved in a number of diseases and where Cantargia has established a platform. The main project, the antibody CAN04, is being studied clinically as combination therapy with chemotherapy or immune therapy with a primary focus on non-small cell lung cancer and pancreatic cancer. Positive interim data from the combination with chemotherapy show a higher response rate than would be expected from chemotherapy alone. Cantargia's second project, the antibody CAN10, addresses treatment of serious autoimmune/inflammatory diseases, with initial focus on systemic sclerosis and myocarditis.

Cantargia is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (ticker: CANTA). More information about Cantargia is available at www.cantargia.com.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/cantargia-ab/r/cantargia-to-arrange-a-live-streamed-r-d-day-and-invite-participants-to-a-conference-call-presenting,c3335679

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/7470/3335679/1409296.pdf

Cantargia R&D Day Q1 results PR En 210428 Final

