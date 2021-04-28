The "EU15 Orthobiologics Market Analysis COVID19 2019-2025 MedSuite Includes: Bone Graft Substitutes, Growth Factors, Orthopedic Cell Therapy, Hyaluronic Acid Viscosupplementation Orthopedic Cartilage Repair Devices" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Overall, the orthopedic biomaterials market was valued at €401 million in 2020. This is expected to increase over the forecast period to reach €577 million in 2025.

A wider use of synthetic bone graft materials has been steadily reducing the amount of autograft bone that doctors have been using. Popularity of synthetics is due to their affordability and easy accessibility. Synthetic products are becoming the preferred choice over allografts, demineralized bone matrices and autografts. A wide range of synthetic products can offer flexibility and variety for different groups of patients.

Extensive research of hyaluronic acid has solidified Fidia Farmaceutici S.p.A.'s leading position in the lucrative HA market, and overall European Orthobiologics market. Fidia has increased their market share over the past few years, and a considerable amount of this expansion is due to Fidia's expansion into the German market.

Report Regional Coverage

Throughout this research series, the publisher has covered several countries in great detail. The countries covered are:

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Spain

Benelux (Belgium, Netherlands, and Luxembourg)

Scandinavia (Denmark, Finland, Norway, and Sweden)

Switzerland

Austria

Portugal

Companies Mentioned

Alphatec Spine

Anika Therapeutics

Arthrex

Baxter

Bioiberica

Biomantle

Bioventus

BonAlive

Cerapedics

CO.DON

Croma-Pharma

Curasan

Cytomedix

DePuy Synthes

Documedica

Exactech

Ferring

Fidia Farmaceutici S.p.A.

Finceramica

Geistlich

Harvest

Integra Surgical

Isto

Kuros Biosciences

Laboratoire Genevrier

LCA Pharma

Meda Pharmaceuticals

Medtronic

NovaBone

NuVasive

Orotech

OsteoMed

Ostetic

Plasmaconcept AG

Recordati

Regenexx

RTI Surgical

Sanofi

Seikagaku

Stella Pharmaceuticals

Stryker

Tedec-Meiji

TETEC

TiGenix

TRB Chemedica

Wright Medical

Zimmer Biomet

