The "EU15 Orthobiologics Market Analysis COVID19 2019-2025 MedSuite Includes: Bone Graft Substitutes, Growth Factors, Orthopedic Cell Therapy, Hyaluronic Acid Viscosupplementation Orthopedic Cartilage Repair Devices" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Overall, the orthopedic biomaterials market was valued at €401 million in 2020. This is expected to increase over the forecast period to reach €577 million in 2025.
A wider use of synthetic bone graft materials has been steadily reducing the amount of autograft bone that doctors have been using. Popularity of synthetics is due to their affordability and easy accessibility. Synthetic products are becoming the preferred choice over allografts, demineralized bone matrices and autografts. A wide range of synthetic products can offer flexibility and variety for different groups of patients.
Extensive research of hyaluronic acid has solidified Fidia Farmaceutici S.p.A.'s leading position in the lucrative HA market, and overall European Orthobiologics market. Fidia has increased their market share over the past few years, and a considerable amount of this expansion is due to Fidia's expansion into the German market.
Report Regional Coverage
Throughout this research series, the publisher has covered several countries in great detail. The countries covered are:
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Spain
- Benelux (Belgium, Netherlands, and Luxembourg)
- Scandinavia (Denmark, Finland, Norway, and Sweden)
- Switzerland
- Austria
- Portugal
Companies Mentioned
- Alphatec Spine
- Anika Therapeutics
- Arthrex
- Baxter
- Bioiberica
- Biomantle
- Bioventus
- BonAlive
- Cerapedics
- CO.DON
- Croma-Pharma
- Curasan
- Cytomedix
- DePuy Synthes
- Documedica
- Exactech
- Ferring
- Fidia Farmaceutici S.p.A.
- Finceramica
- Geistlich
- Harvest
- Integra Surgical
- Isto
- Kuros Biosciences
- Laboratoire Genevrier
- LCA Pharma
- Meda Pharmaceuticals
- Medtronic
- NovaBone
- NuVasive
- Orotech
- OsteoMed
- Ostetic
- Plasmaconcept AG
- Recordati
- Regenexx
- RTI Surgical
- Sanofi
- Seikagaku
- Stella Pharmaceuticals
- Stryker
- Tedec-Meiji
- TETEC
- TiGenix
- TRB Chemedica
- Wright Medical
- Zimmer Biomet
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/wlw4oj
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210428005838/en/
Contacts:
ResearchAndMarkets.com
Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900