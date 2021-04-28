NFTmall: $Gem Token Sale Private Round A Has Been Sold out in Less than 2 Minutes

TALLINN, ESTONIA / ACCESSWIRE / April 28, 2021 / Round A of $Gem token private sale was sold out in less than 2 minutes. The support was undeniably immense. All this was possible because of the NFTmall. The platform is currently live (Beta) for testing ATM. The team at NFTmall is inviting all creators or artists anywhere in the world to test and Mint NFTs, in their NFTmall Marketplace, which is easy to use.

What's NFTmall?

NFTmall is the most cost efficient and decentralized NFT marketplace everyone across the globe wishing to redeem NFTs into physical asset. It's a transparent ecosystem that harnesses the power of DeFi and E-Commerce. That's not all, it's a first of a kind platform with ZERO platform fees with artists receiving full price and on-going royalties and yet remains creator centric community targeting creators, creators, affiliates, collectors, and curators. In essence the platform targets mainstream digital artists and aims to bring masses into the nascent NFT industry.

Anybody can promote their favorite NFTs and earn affiliate commission. Also, users can earn rewards when they contribute to keeping the Marketplace authentic and also safe.

The difference that comes with NFTmall

Unlike in the past, and existing NFT marketplaces where monopolies and international corporations took advantage of the creators, artists, and photographers, NFTmall has brought a whole new perspective. There's no need for one to physically produce a piece of artwork, get it accepted to the gallery, then go through the hassle of selling it. Additionally, the platform has no mandatory KYC requirement, application or permission granting as experienced with existing NFT marketplaces.

To overcome the limitations of the existing marketplaces, NFTmall derived better ways to eliminate the problem. NFTmall solution lies in presenting its users with an opportunity to redeem their NFTs physically using the most cost-effective model and being part of an all-inclusive universal marketplace.

Anyone can redeem NFTs into physical objects, for instance, clothing, printed canvas, collectible cards, etc.

No Barrier of Entry

Earlier artists were limited in terms of maximizing their earnings using present NFT marketplaces. However, NFTmall is creating specific measures to reduce the barrier entry to zero by having zero minting fees and is open to anyone as no application or permission is required.

Creators can now receive full earnings as there is no primary sale fee. Only 1% of the $GEM and 2% for secondary sale is used as currency. It operationalizes this through use of BSC achieving multi-chain functions and low gas prices to users.

Artists and Creators Exposure

NFTmall has created a level playing ground for creative and talented individuals to showcase their work and gain global exposure alongside earning massive incomes. Further the affiliate program enables creators and artists to focus on excellent NFT creation rather than marketing.

Multiple Standard Support

NFT is the very first multi-chain operational and multi-standard support NFT Marketplace. Since existing marketplaces only support either BEP or ERC standards, NFTmall supports both BEP and ERC standards. In the future, it seeks to add more, for instance, Wax protocol.

Community - Based Content Curation

NFT mall seeks to build a dApp. This will be an automatic detection system for NFT minting on secondary marketplaces and introducing copyrighted NFTs. Therefore, users from this community with proof can identify and report any malicious activities, for instance, unauthorized copyrighted digital item minting or minting the same NFT on a secondary platform.

Smart Sorting Engine

Through Google-like Smart sorting Engine, they tackle low- quality spammy NFT problems. In the future, it aims to use AI and machine learning.

NFTmall 3D feature

NFT aims to build a decentralized virtual marketplace. There will be numerous dedicated 3D virtual stores like gaming items, collectible card NFTs, arts, rare NFTs, physical NFT, 3D NFT, and more.

Users will create, explore and trade in the first-ever virtual 3D Marketplace owned by them. Premium verified badge holders NFTs will be displayed on the various dedicated stores.

Also, third-party individuals and companies will have the opportunity of building and trading their brand-named dedicated store to showcase their NFTs or NFTmall 3D Market.

Users will immerse themselves in NFTmall 3D through Avatars and will roam around in different stores while buying NFTs displayed in those places.

Their physically redeemable NFT seeks to create a bridge between physical products secured with the blockchain and digital NFT. NFTmall has created a new world where NFT and ecommerce meet.

A user can redeem their $ 8m NFT into physical products then show off its authenticity through their mobile phone.

NFTmall on Binance Smart Chain

NFT officially launched on Binance Smart Chain. With the support of the users, it seeks to ensure the security of the protocol. They will soon be launching a bounty program that will help identify critical vulnerabilities in the Smart chain and the protocol.

All the successful white hat hackers and bounty hackers will be rewarded since up to 5% of the GEM token supply has been put away for this purpose.

NFT promises to work harder to build the NFT marketplace. There will be three more rounds for those who didn't participate in the first one. In fact, whitelisting for round B private sale closed April 27th 2021. This paves way for the next round of seed funding that will start on the April 29th 2021 at 18:00 UTC.

