

MOUNTAIN VIEW (dpa-AFX) - Australian Competition and Consumer Commission have complained that Apple Inc (AAPL) and Alphabet Inc's Google (GOOGL) have restricted consumers from using their choice of applications on their devices.



'Apple and Google's stores are the gateways between consumers and app developers, and it is true that they provide considerable benefits to both groups. But there are significant issues with how this market is operating' said Rod Sims, head of ACCC.



Sims claimed that the tech giants control their own marketplace and does not allow competitors a window to operate. Sims also suggested that the companies must give more information to the app developers about how their apps are going to reach the general audience, while the consumer should have the last say on which app they should use.



Apple and Google should also be prevented from using information collected by third-party apps for advantage of their own competing apps, added Sims.



Sims also hinted towards introducing reforms if the changes do not take place. 'The ACCC will also take into account significant proposals and law changes in other countries which have identified similar concerns. Regulation may be required if Apple and Google fail to take steps to address the concerns identified,' added Sims.



