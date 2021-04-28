Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 28.04.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 660 internationalen Medien
Sondermeldung: Jetzt wird es ernst!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 5139 ISIN: EE3100101031 Ticker-Symbol:  
Branche
Nahrungsmittel/Agrar
Aktienmarkt
OSTEUROPA
1-Jahres-Chart
PRFOODS AS Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
PRFOODS AS 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
28.04.2021 | 22:17
77 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Changes in the management bodies of subsidiaries of AS PRFoods

The Supervisory Board of Saaremere Kala AS decided to extend the term of office of the current management board member Christopher Charles Leigh by three years. The Management Board of Saaremere Kala AS will continue to operate with two members, Indrek Kasela and Christopher Charles Leigh.

Jarkko Alho shall be recalled from the management board of AS PRFoods subsidiaries Heimon Kala Oy and Heimon Kala OÜ. Management board members of Saaremere Kala AS Indrek Kasela and Margus Rebane and Risto Parkkila (as a member who has not been part of the management bodies of the group of companies of AS PRoods before) shall become the new board members of Heimon Kala Oy. Risto Parkkila is business controller of Heimon Kala Oy and has previously worked as business controller at Froneri Finland Oy and Froneri Switzerland AG and has more than ten years of work experience as a financier in the food industry. Risto Parkkila has no shares of AS PRFoods.

Anna Crona shall be recalled from the management board of JRJ & PRF Limited, the UK subsidiary of Saaremere Kala AS.

Indrek Kasela, CEO, PRFoods:

"Unfortunately, the results of Heimon Kala Oy did not meet the group's expectations, which is why we considered it necessary to make changes in the management. Risto Parkkila has shown himself to be a capable member of the management in a very short time and we are glad that he will join the board. JRJ&PRF Limited management will be streamlined, we thank Anna Crona for her contribution in helping in marketing of UK companies."

Indrek Kasela
AS PRFoods
Member of the Management Board
T: +372 452 1470
investor@prfoods.ee
www.prfoods.ee


PRFOODS-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.