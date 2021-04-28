

SAN DIEGO (dpa-AFX) - Qualcomm Inc. (QCOM) reported a profit for its second quarter that climbed from last year.



The company's earnings came in at $1.76 billion, or $1.53 per share. This compares with $0.47 billion, or $0.41 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Qualcomm Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $2.19 billion or $1.90 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.67 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 52.1% to $7.94 billion from $5.22 billion last year.



Qualcomm Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $2.19 Bln. vs. $1.02 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.90 vs. $0.88 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.67 -Revenue (Q2): $7.94 Bln vs. $5.22 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $1.55 - $1.75 Next quarter revenue guidance: $7.1 - $7.9 Bln



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

QUALCOMM-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de