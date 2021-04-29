Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - April 28, 2021) - Bucephalus Capital Corp. (CSE: BCA) ("Bucephalus" or the "Company") is pleased to announce its Annual General and Special Meeting ("AGSM") will be held on Tuesday, June 8, 2021, commencing at 4:00 p.m. Toronto time.

This year, in response to the unprecedented public health impact of COVID-19, and to mitigate risks to the health and safety of its shareholders, employees and local communities, the Company will be holding the AGSM strictly in a virtual format. Shareholders are urged to review the Company's notice and management information circular ("MIC") that will be posted on SEDAR at the appropriate time for further instructions on how to access the AGSM. Shareholders should vote on the matters before the AGSM by proxy or voting instruction form prior to the proxy cut-off as disclosed in the MIC.

Further, the Company has granted 2,150,000 incentive stock options to directors, officers and consultants. The options are exercisable at a price of $0.42 per share for a term of three years. The options are granted pursuant to the Company's incentive stock option plan.

About Bucephalus Capital Corp.

Bucephalus Capital Corp. (CSE: BCA) is an investment company that is seeking investment opportunities in private and publicly listed entities.

Additional information about the Company can be found on the Company's website at www.bucephaluscapital.ca.

For further information, please contact:

John McMahon, CEO

Tel: (416) 786-9031

Email: jmcmahon@bucephaluscapital.ca

Forward-Looking Information

Certain information set forth in this news release may contain forward-looking information that involves substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties. This forward-looking information is subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond the control of the Company, including, but not limited to, the impact of general economic conditions, industry conditions, and dependence upon regulatory approvals. Readers are cautioned that the assumptions used in the preparation of such information, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise and, as such, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking information. The parties undertake no obligation to update forward-looking information except as otherwise may be required by applicable securities law.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

THIS NEWS RELEASE IS INTENDED FOR DISTRIBUTION IN CANADA ONLY AND IS NOT INTENDED FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/82180