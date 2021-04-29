Kenneth Hörhammer joins Picosun as Vice President, Sales

ESPOO, Finland, April 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Picosun Group has appointed Kenneth Hörhammer as Vice President, Sales, and a member of Picosun Group's Leadership Team as of May 1, 2021. Kenneth Hörhammer has strong international business experience as well as passion and proven results in sales development and execution. Before joining Picosun, Kenneth Hörhammer has held multiple global business and sales leadership positions at Vaisala both in Finland and abroad in the past 17 years.

"I am excited to join this fantastic team and company. The potential for ALD is almost limitless, and Picosun is spearheading this technology globally. Picosun is a bright example of Finnish high-tech innovativeness, and I am thrilled to become an integral part of this international growth story," states Kenneth Hörhammer.

"I warmly welcome Kenneth Hörhammer to join our team. The professional background and global experience he brings to our team enable us to significantly strengthen our global sales management, build a stronger sales organization and enforce customer satisfaction," concludes Jussi Rautee, CEO of Picosun Group.

Picosun provides the most advanced AGILE ALD (Atomic Layer Deposition) thin film coating solutions for global industries. Picosun's ALD solutions enable technological leap into the future, with turn-key production processes and unmatched, pioneering expertise in the field - dating back to the invention of the technology itself. Today, PICOSUN ALD equipment are in daily manufacturing use in numerous leading industries around the world. Picosun is based in Finland, with subsidiaries in Germany, USA, Singapore, Japan, South Korea, China mainland and Taiwan, offices in India and France, and a world-wide sales and support network. Visit www.picosun.com.

More information:

Jussi Rautee

CEO, Picosun Group

Tel: +358 50 345 4457

Email: info@picosun.com

Web: www.picosun.com

