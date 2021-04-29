LANCASHIRE HOLDINGS LIMITED - Appointment of NED to Lancashire Holdings Limited

LANCASHIRE HOLDINGS LIMITED

29 April 2021

Hamilton, Bermuda

Appointment of Non-Executive Director to Lancashire Holdings Limited

Lancashire Holdings Limited ("Lancashire" or the "Company") today announces the appointment of Irene McDermott Brown as a Non-Executive Director with effect from 28 April 2021.

Irene has extensive experience in human resources within a listed company environment in a range of industries, including financial services. She is currently Chief HR Officer at M & G plc. Her prior executive experience includes human resources roles at Barclays, BP, Cable and Wireless, Mercury Communications, Digital Equipment Company and the Electricity Supply Industry. Irene has an MSc from the London School of Economics in industrial relations and is a Fellow of the Chartered Institute of Personnel and Development.

Peter Clarke, Lancashire's Chairman, said:

"We are pleased to welcome Irene to Lancashire as a Non-Executive Director. Irene has significant experience in particular in the areas of human resource management, remuneration and ESG which will further broaden and strengthen the existing range of expertise on the Lancashire Board. The Board has also appointed Irene as a member on both our Remuneration Committee and the Nomination, Corporate Governance and Sustainability Committee."

For further information, please contact:

Lancashire Holdings Limited

Christopher Head

+44 20 7264 4145

chris.head@lancashiregroup.com Jelena Bjelanovic +44 20 7264 4066

jelena.bjelanovic@lancashiregroup.com FTI Consulting +44 20 37271046 Edward Berry Edward.Berry@FTIConsulting.com Tom Blackwell Tom.Blackwell@FTIConsulting.com

About Lancashire

Lancashire, through its UK and Bermuda-based operating subsidiaries, is a provider of global specialty insurance and reinsurance products.

Lancashire has capital of approximately U.S.$2.3 billion (31 December 2020 - U.S.$1.9 billion) and its common shares trade on the premium segment of the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol LRE.

Lancashire has its head office and registered office at Power House, 7 Par-la-Ville Road, Hamilton HM 11, Bermuda.

The Bermuda Monetary Authority is the Group Supervisor of the Lancashire Group.

For more information, please visit Lancashire's website at www.lancashiregroup.com.

This release contains information, which may be of a price sensitive nature, that Lancashire is making public in a manner consistent with the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 ("EU MAR") in the European Economic Area, EU MAR as it forms part of the domestic law of the U.K. by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018 (as amended, including by the European Union (Withdrawal Agreement) Act 2020) (the "EUWA") and other regulatory obligations. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 7:00 BST on 29 April 2021.

NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS:

ALL FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS IN THIS ANNOUNCEMENT OR OTHERWISE SPEAK ONLY AS AT THE DATE OF PUBLICATION. LANCASHIRE EXPRESSLY DISCLAIMS ANY OBLIGATION OR UNDERTAKING (SAVE AS REQUIRED TO COMPLY WITH ANY LEGAL OR REGULATORY OBLIGATIONS INCLUDING THE RULES OF THE LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE) TO DISSEMINATE ANY UPDATES OR REVISIONS TO ANY FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENT TO REFLECT ANY CHANGES IN THE GROUP'S EXPECTATIONS OR CIRCUMSTANCES ON WHICH ANY SUCH STATEMENT IS BASED. ALL SUBSEQUENT WRITTEN AND ORAL FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS ATTRIBUTABLE TO THE GROUP OR INDIVIDUALS ACTING ON BEHALF OF THE GROUP ARE EXPRESSLY QUALIFIED IN THEIR ENTIRETY BY THIS NOTE.