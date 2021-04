LANCASHIRE HOLDINGS LIMITED - Results of AGM

LANCASHIRE HOLDINGS LIMITED

29 April 2021

Hamilton, Bermuda

Results of AGM

Lancashire Holdings Limited (the "Company") is pleased to announce the voting results for the Annual General Meeting ("AGM") of shareholders held via telephone conference on Wednesday 28 April 2021. The meeting considered the eighteen resolutions as set out in the AGM Notice dated 8 March 2021; all resolutions considered were duly passed and approved by shareholders casting their votes.

The Board has however noted the significant number of votes against the Annual Report on Remuneration at the AGM. Resolution 2, an advisory vote on the implementation of the Company's 2020 Remuneration Policy, received 67.17% of votes for and 32.83% of votes against the resolution, with 6,531,943 shares abstaining.

In advance of the AGM, the Board engaged with a number of major shareholders and certain proxy advisory companies on executive remuneration arrangements. The Board will continue to engage with shareholders to fully understand their views on this matter and, in accordance with the requirements of the UK Corporate Governance Code, the Company will publish an update on the outcome of that engagement within six months of the AGM.

Copies of the resolutions passed as Special Business will be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.

Further details of the AGM results will be available shortly on the Company's website www.lancashiregroup.com.

For further information, please contact:

Lancashire Holdings Limited

Christopher Head

+44 20 7264 4145

chris.head@lancashiregroup.com Jelena Bjelanovic +44 20 7264 4066

jelena.bjelanovic@lancashiregroup.com FTI Consulting +44 20 37271046 Edward Berry Edward.Berry@FTIConsulting.com Tom Blackwell Tom.Blackwell@FTIConsulting.com

About Lancashire

Lancashire, through its UK and Bermuda-based operating subsidiaries, is a provider of global specialty insurance and reinsurance products.

Lancashire has capital of approximately U.S.$2.3 billion and its common shares trade on the premium segment of the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol LRE.

Lancashire has its head office and registered office at Power House, 7 Par-la-Ville Road, Hamilton HM 11, Bermuda.

The Bermuda Monetary Authority is the Group Supervisor of the Lancashire Group.

For more information, please visit Lancashire's website at www.lancashiregroup.com.

