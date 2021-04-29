

AMSTERDAM (dpa-AFX) - Dutch producer confidence improves in April, data from the Central Bureau of Statistics showed on Thursday.



The producer sentiment index rose to 6.5 in April from 3.4 in March. This was above the average score of 0.3 seen over the past twenty years.



The latest reading was the strongest since April 2019.



Producers were slightly more positive about the order position, while assessment of stocks of finished goods improved, the agency said.



There were more entrepreneurs who expected their production to increase in the coming three months, the agency said.



The producers in the wood and building materials industry were more positive in April.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

