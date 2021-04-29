

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 2.00 am ET Thursday, Destatis is set to issue import prices and unemployment figures for March. Import price inflation is seen at 6 percent compared to 1.4 percent in February.



Ahead of the data, the euro traded mixed against its major counterparts. While it rose against the yen, it held steady against the rest of major counterparts.



The euro was worth 131.84 against the yen, 1.2136 against the greenback, 0.8695 against the pound and 1.1039 against the franc at 1:55 am ET.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de