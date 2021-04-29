Anzeige
Donnerstag, 29.04.2021
InnoCan Pharma: Da kommt etwas Großes auf uns zu!
WKN: A0HL48 ISIN: GB00B0KM9T71 Ticker-Symbol: S8T 
Frankfurt
29.04.21
08:07 Uhr
4,540 Euro
+0,020
+0,44 %
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
STHREE PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
STHREE PLC 5-Tage-Chart
Dow Jones News
29.04.2021 | 08:31
68 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

SThree: 2020 ESG Impact Report

DJ SThree: 2020 ESG Impact Report 

SThree (STEM) 
SThree: 2020 ESG Impact Report 
29-Apr-2021 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
29 April 2021 
 
SThree plc 
 
2020 ESG Impact Report 
 
SThree plc ("SThree" or the "Group"), the only global pure-play specialist staffing business focused on roles in 
Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics ('STEM'), has today published its annual review of the impact of the 
Group's ESG (Environment, Social and Governance) strategy. 
 
The report includes an overview of the Group's ESG activity and progress in 2020, as well as its commitment for the 
future, the success of which will be measured against a number of targets. These targets include: 
 
 - Positively impacting a total of 150,000 lives, 2020 to 2024 inclusive 
 - Doubling the share of our global renewables business by 2024 (2019 baseline) 
 - Reducing our absolute carbon emissions by 20% by 2024 (2019 baseline) 
 - Increasing gender representation at leadership levels to 50/50 by 2024 
 
The report highlights progress against these targets in 2020, including: 
 
 - Positively impacted a total of 19,889 lives in 2020: 
   - 14,000 people accessed decent work through SThree placements 
   - 989 people accessed community programmes ran by SThree 
   - 4,900 people accessed career development opportunities hosted by SThree 
 - Our renewables business grew 20% and now represents 6% of revenue (2019: 5% revenue) 
 - Reduced our absolute carbon emissions by 56% on 2019 levels, driven by the global pandemic and associated lack of 
  travel. The focus is now on stabilising our carbon emissions within a more flexible working environment 
 - Representation of women at all leadership levels of 36% 
 
ESG Strategy update 
The Group's long-term commitment to the environment and society has laid the foundations for its newly refreshed ESG 
strategy, which was introduced in October 2020. The ESG strategy focuses on the three key areas of building a green 
future, building an inclusive workforce for the future and building on our business ethics. These three areas are 
aligned with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals and are integral to the successful execution of the 
Group's broader growth strategy. The new ESG strategy will be implemented and measured by the Group ESG Committee, 
which includes the Company's Chair, CEO and CFO. 
 
Early adoption of TCFD recommendations 
The Group has also made a commitment to adopt the recommendations of the Task Force on Climate-related Financial 
Disclosures ("TCFD") and align the Group's reporting and disclosures by undertaking climate-related scenario analysis. 
 
An update will be provided at the time of the interim results announcement, with the Group's full findings and 
management response disclosed in line with the TCFD guidelines in SThree's FY 2021 annual report and accounts. 
 
Mark Dorman, CEO of SThree, commented: 
 
"We've always known the true value of science, technology, engineering and mathematics in making our world a better 
place, and our purpose of 'bringing skilled people together to build the future' has never felt more relevant or 
important than it does today. Publishing our 2020 ESG Impact Report today is another step forward in our commitment to 
generating positive change in the world, that we first made over 35 years ago. We look forward to reporting on our 
progress next year." 
 
Gemma Branney, Global Head of ESG for SThree added: 
 
"We've made great strides in progressing our ESG strategy over the past 12 months, most importantly in setting 
ourselves tangible ESG targets. These targets not only challenge us to be focused on what we need to achieve in terms 
of sustainability in the years to come, they underpin our growth as a Group - we believe sustainability and business 
success are interwoven. We are also pleased to have committed to being transparent in measuring ourselves against these 
targets, and to holding ourselves accountable in our annual impact report. We've already changed the lives of tens of 
thousands of people around the globe. And we want to continue take meaningful and deliberate actions to tackle some of 
the biggest challenges we face in society, to build a better, more sustainable future for everyone." 
 
The full report is available here: 
https://www.sthree.com/media/3607/impact-report-2020.pdf 
 
 
 
- Ends - 
 
 Enquiries: 
 
 
 SThree plc              020 7268 6000 
 Mark Dorman, Chief Executive Officer 
 Alex Smith, Chief Financial Officer 
 Steve Hornbuckle, Company Secretary 
 
 
                    020 3405 0205 
 Alma PR 
 
 Susie Hudson 
 John Coles              SThree@almapr.co.uk

Notes to editors

SThree plc brings skilled people together to build the future. It is the only global pure-play specialist staffing business focused on roles in Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics ('STEM'), providing permanent and flexible contract talent to a diverse base of over 9,000 clients in 15 countries.

The Group's c.2,600 staff cover the Technology, Life Sciences, Engineering and Banking & Finance sectors.

SThree plc is quoted on the Premium Segment of the Official List of the Financial Conduct Authority under the ticker symbol STEM and also has a US level one ADR facility, symbol SERTY. ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     GB00B0KM9T71 
Category Code: MSCL 
TIDM:     STEM 
LEI Code:   2138003NEBX5VRP3EX50 
Sequence No.: 101859 
EQS News ID:  1190186 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 
Image link: 
https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1190186&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 29, 2021 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

© 2021 Dow Jones News
