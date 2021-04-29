

WERDOHL (dpa-AFX) - Rail technology company Vossloh AG (VOSSF.PK) on Thursday reported that its first-quarter net income was 6.1 million euros, compared to last year's loss of 2.6 million euros. Earnings per share were 0.16 euro, compared to loss of 0.15 euro a year ago.



EBIT came to 12.1 million euros, a significant increase from 0.91 million euros last year. The operating EBIT margin increased to 5.8 percent from 0.5 percent in the previous year.



Operating EBITDA went up significantly to 25.6 million euros from 13.2 million euros last year, and the operating EBITDA margin climbed to 12.4 percent from 7.2 percent.



Despite continuing challenges due to COVID-19, group sales climbed 13.2 percent to 207.1 million euros from last year's 182.9 million euros.



Orders received fell to 260.0 million euros from previous year's 291.9 million euros



Looking ahead, Vossloh continues to expect to generate sales between 850 million euros and 925 million euros in 2021. Vossloh is expecting an EBITDA margin of between 13 and 14 percent. The EBIT margin is expected to be between 7 and 8 percent.



The company continues to expect significant year-on-year increase in operating profitability.



Oliver Schuster, Chief Executive Officer of Vossloh, said, 'Our integrated range of products and services and our financial flexibility have put us on track for long-term profitable growth.'



