Donnerstag, 29.04.2021
WKN: A2QJCT ISIN: FR0014000MR3 Ticker-Symbol: ESF0 
Tradegate
29.04.21
10:44 Uhr
83,09 Euro
-0,06
-0,07 %
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
CAC Next 20
EURONEXT-100
PR Newswire
29.04.2021 | 09:04
Eurofins Cyber Security Appoints New Technologies Consulting S.L. (NTECHCON) Consultancy in Spain as its first Business Development Partner

NTECHCON will work with Eurofins to deploy market leading cyber security tools and services in Spain, Portugal and other territories

HAARLEM, Netherlands, April 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Eurofins Cyber Security, the Cyber Security division of Eurofins Digital Testing, is pleased to announce it has signed an agreement with NTECHCON (www.NTECHCON.com) as the company's first Cyber Security Business Development Channel Partner. NTECHCON, a leading technology consultancy based in Madrid, operates extensively in Europe and overseas.

The Eurofins Cyber Security Channel Partner Plan, launched this year, is open to established ICT related companies with a customer base in cyber security and/or digital testing. We are delighted that NTECHCON, based in Madrid, with a skilled team of consultants and technical experts, has become our first partner. They will help bring Eurofins Cyber Security's product portfolio to the important markets of Spain and Portugal.

As a Eurofins Cyber Security channel partner, NTECHCON will be authorised to deploy Eurofins Cyber Security's highly regarded Penetration Testing services, Cyber Security Health Checks, TestWizard test automation platform and many other products and services.

Felix Prieto, CEO of NTECHCON Consultancy commented "This Sales Consultancy Agreement will allow our expert consultants to bring Eurofins comprehensive and unique service offerings to customers across the Iberian peninsula, helping them meet the latest cyber risks and challenges head on. We strongly believe that the sum of Eurofins pioneering technology solutions and NTECHCON's expertise and capabilities will create a significant value proposition and deliver success in the Iberia market."

NTECHCON have appointed Issac Alegre as Executive Sales Manager for the partnership in Iberia. Issac has more than 25 years' experience in technical and cyber security sales.

Eurofins looks forward to working with NTECHCON and helping bring the benefits of robust cyber security tools and services to even more organisations across Europe and worldwide.

