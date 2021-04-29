iTrinegy Wins Prestigious Queen's Award for Enterprise 2021

LONDON, April 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- iTrinegy, a world leader in Networked Application Risk Management, is proud to announce that it has been honoured with a Queen's Award for Enterprise for International Trade.

Stevenage-based iTrinegy is one of a few organisations to be recognised with the annual Queen's Award for Enterprise which is the UK's most prestigious award for business success and presented by Her Majesty The Queen on the advice of the Prime Minister.

iTrinegy was set up in 2006 and its Software Defined Test Networks (Network Emulation) technology provides organisations with a way to create real-world network conditions in which to analyse, predict and verify application performance before deploying applications into potentially challenging network environments.

"We are thrilled to have been chosen for this award," said Graham Wood, Director. "Although iTrinegy has been widely recognised for our technical achievements and is the proud recipient of many awards over the years, we are a business and can only be successful if our technology is valued by our customers resulting in sales growth. The Queen's Award for Enterprise: International Trade Award is a fantastic endorsement for iTrinegy as a successful business as well as a great technology company."

iTrinegy technology allows businesses across the globe and almost every industry, including defence, healthcare, financial services, interactive media (games), e-commerce, retail, technology, and utilities, to effectively manage their digital products and brand, reducing deployment costs and risk, mitigating remediation expense and impact on resources at the same time as improving quality.

Now in its 55th year, The Queen's Awards for Enterprise are the most prestigious awards for business success in the country, with winning businesses able to use the esteemed Queen's Awards Emblem for the next five years.

About iTrinegy

iTrinegy is in the business of Application Risk Management. We give peace of mind to all organisations deploying networked applications. Every industry from finance to tech, defence to games, retail to healthcare is undertaking some degree of digital transformation. Success in the digital age is all about application delivery and performance but guaranteeing this isn't easy, especially when it comes to distributed networks that span countries or continents.

iTrinegy's Software Defined Test Networks technology provides organisations with a way to create real-world network conditions in which to analyse, predict and verify application performance before deploying applications into potentially challenging network environments. The insight it provides allows businesses to effectively manage their digital products and brand, reducing deployment costs and risk, mitigating remediation expense and impact to resources at the same time as improving quality.

In an environment where the risk of a failed application launch or migration could cost revenue, brand reputation, jobs, or even lives, the effective assessment, and management of this risk should be an integral part of any development, deployment or migration process.

For more information on iTrinegy Software Defined Test Networks, visit: https://itrinegy.com

