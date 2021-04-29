Zugemailt von / gefunden bei: Atlas VPN (BSN-Hinweis: Lauftext im Original des Aussenders, Titel (immer) und Bebilderung (oft) durch boerse-social.com aus dem Fotoarchiv von photaq.com) The Atlas VPN team found that cybercriminals stole approximately $108.3 million from various blockchain projects in the first quarter of 2021 - a 46% rise from the same period last year. Ethereum DApps, blockchain wallets, and cryptocurrency exchanges were the criminals' target of choice. The report shows that: Cybercriminals netted $108.3 million from blockchain projects in Q1 2021 - a 46% rise from the same period last year. ETH DApps were the most popular blockchain target among cybercriminals ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...