DJ MAGNIT REPORTS 4.1% LFL SALES GROWTH AND 7.0% EBITDA MARGIN IN 1Q 2021

MAGNIT PJSC (MGNT) MAGNIT REPORTS 4.1% LFL SALES GROWTH AND 7.0% EBITDA MARGIN IN 1Q 2021 29-Apr-2021 / 09:59 MSK The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Magnit Reports 4.1% LFL Sales Growth and 7.0% EBITDA margin in 1Q 2021 Krasnodar, Russia (April 29, 2021): Magnit PJSC (MOEX and LSE: MGNT; the Company), one of Russia's leading retailers, announces its 1Q 2021 operating and unaudited financial results. 1Q 2021 Key Operating and Financial Highlights - Total revenue increased by 5.8% y-o-y (or by 7.1% adjusted for leap-year effect) to RUB 397.9 billion; - Net retail sales reached RUB 387.9 billion representing 6.3% y-o-y growth (or by 7.5% adjusted for 6.3% leap-year effect); - LFL[1] sales growth stood at 4.1% driven by 14.9% average ticket growth and 9.4% traffic decline; net retail sales growth - The Company opened 407 stores on gross basis (241 convenience stores, one supermarket and 165 drogeries). As part of the Company's ongoing efficiency improvement campaign, 71 stores were closed resulting in a net store addition of 336 and the total store base as of March 31, 2021 of 21,900; 4.1% - Addition of selling space amounted to 109 thousand sq. m. bringing total selling space to 7,606 thousand sq. m. (representing 4.5% y-o-y growth); lfl sales - The Company redesigned 100 stores (88 convenience stores and 12 supermarkets). As at March 31, 2021, growth 73% of convenience stores, 32% of supermarkets and 57% of drogeries are either new or refurbished; - Gross profit margin stood at 23.4% - an increase of 74 bps y-o-y on improved commercial terms, lower shrinkage and favorable format mix partially offset by slightly higher supply chain costs as well as ongoing investments into loyalty program; - EBITDA was RUB 27.7 billion with a 7.0% margin - 91 bps y-o-y margin expansion on strong gross margin 7.0% dynamics and strict cost control; - Net income increased by 158.8% y-o-y and stood at RUB 10.9 billion. Net income margin increased by EBITDA margin 162 bps to 2.7%. « "The first quarter results were in line with our internal expectations. In January, February and the first half of March, sales were exceptionally strong across all formats and channels despite trading against a prior year base that included a spike in sales driven by consumer stockpiling during the nationwide lockdown. LFL sales grew 4.1% in the first quarter of 2021, supported by further improvements in mature stores. We continue to grow market share and gain customers from competitors. Our confidence that these improvements are now baked in and permanent remains intact. We are on track to deliver on our published plans. Although the macro and consumer environment remain volatile, we continue to see a gradual Jan Dunning improvement in profitability, delivering sustainable 7.0% EBITDA margin in 1Q 2021. Magnit's President and CEO We continue to be guided by our key priorities - improvements in our customer value proposition and operating efficiency, smart returns-driven expansion and store redesign to deliver further profitability gains. Development of the wider Magnit eco-system is progressing well with new services available now via Magnit Pay. We have also expanded our e-commerce pilots and are pleased with the first results. Magnit's financial position remained very stable with further optimization of the working capital cycle and low debt burden. Our strong capital discipline underpinned the recent Board decision to pay a second tranche of dividends for the full year of 2020 in the amount of about RUB 25 billion." » 25 RUB billion Key Events in 1Q 2021 and after the Reported Period total amount of dividends - Magnit Board of Directors recommended the AGM to pay c. RUB 25 billion of dividends for the recommended by the full year of 2020. Subject to shareholders' approval this tranche will be the second dividend board to be paid payment for 2020 resulting in the total amount of dividends paid for 2020 of c. RUB 50 billion; - Magnit presented its Corporate Strategy 2021-2025; for 2020 - Magnit redeemed its RUB 10 billion exchanged-traded bonds of BO-003P-02 series; - Magnit continued developing its hard discounter pilot and opened another 10 stores bringing the total number of My Price stores to 33; - Magnit started testing new format of small DIY stores - Magnit Master; - A cooperation agreement with the Government of the Republic of Dagestan was signed following Magnit's plans to open around 180 stores in the region in the next five years; - Magnit became the first Russian retailer to enable its customers to pay for mobile, Internet and TV services as well as to top up its transport cards via its app by adding new functions to its Magnit Pay service; - Magnit started implementing pay-with-a-glance technology in its stores; - Magnit opened first dark stores in Moscow; - Magnit opened new distribution center in Surgut; - Magnit announced its plans to open a representative office in Uzbekistan to drive the development of direct import from Middle East and Central Asia and to ramp up its export 33 operations; - Magnit and eight largest FMCG producers are joining efforts to launch the 'United for a hard disounters in Healthier Future' Initiative; operation - Magnit published its second Sustainability Report. 1Q 2021 Operating Results

Retail Sales

1Q 2021 1Q 2020 Change Change, % Total Net Retail Sales, million RUB 387,899 364,784 23,115 6.3% Convenience Stores[2] 299,942 279,795 20,147 7.2% Supermarkets[3] 50,115 50,963 -847 -1.7% Drogerie Stores 35,011 31,406 3,605 11.5% Other Formats[4] 2,831 2,621 210 8.0% Number of Tickets, mln 1,103 1,195 -92 -7.7% Convenience Stores 922 1,002 -80 -7.9% Supermarkets 79 90 -11 -12.5% Drogerie Stores 94 95 -1 -0.7% Other Formats 8 8 -1 -8.0% Average Ticket[5], RUB 352 305 46 15.2% Convenience Stores 325 279 46 16.4% Supermarkets 636 566 70 12.4% Drogerie Stores 373 332 41 12.3% Other Formats 357 305 52 17.2% Stores and Selling Space 1Q 2021 1Q 2020 Change Change, % Number of Stores (EOP) 21,900 20,860 1,040 5.0% Convenience Stores 15,098 14,594 504 3.5% Supermarkets 471 472 -1 -0.2% Drogerie Stores 6,331 5,794 537 9.3% Store Openings (Gross) 407 321 86 26.8% Convenience Stores 241 145 96 66.2% Supermarkets 1 0 1 n/a Drogerie Stores 165 176 -11 -6.3% Store Closures 71 186 -115 -61.8% Convenience Stores 54 173 -119 -68.8% Supermarkets 0 1 -1 -100.0% Drogerie Stores 17 12 5 41.7% Store Openings (Net) 336 135 201 148.9% Convenience Stores 187 -28 215 -767.9% Supermarkets 1 -1 2 -200.0% Drogerie Stores 148 164 -16 -9.8% Total Selling Space (EOP), th. sq.m 7,606 7,277 329 4.5% Convenience Stores 5,169 4,951 218 4.4% Supermarkets 943 947 -4 -0.4% Drogerie Stores 1,460 1,339 121 9.0% Other formats 33 39 -6 -14.5% Selling Space Addition (Net), th. sq.m 109 38 71 n/a Convenience Stores 80 0 80 n/a Supermarkets 2 -1 3 n/a Drogerie Stores 32 36 -5 n/a Other formats -4 3 -7 n/a 1Q 2021 LFL Results LFL composition, % Average Ticket Traffic Sales Total 14.9% -9.4% 4.1% Convenience Stores 15.9% -9.5% 4.9% Supermarkets 12.1% -11.4% -0.7% Drogerie Stores 12.0% -6.9% 4.3% High Base and Leap-Year Effect LFL Sales Growth Net Retail Sales Growth

