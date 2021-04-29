MAGNIT REPORTS 4.1% LFL SALES GROWTH AND 7.0% -3

DJ MAGNIT REPORTS 4.1% LFL SALES GROWTH AND 7.0% EBITDA MARGIN IN 1Q 2021

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Magnit Reports 4.1% LFL Sales Growth and 7.0% EBITDA margin in 1Q 2021 Krasnodar, Russia (April 29, 2021): Magnit PJSC (MOEX and LSE: MGNT; the Company), one of Russia's leading retailers, announces its 1Q 2021 operating and unaudited financial results. 1Q 2021 Key Operating and Financial Highlights - Total revenue increased by 5.8% y-o-y (or by 7.1% adjusted for leap-year effect) to RUB 397.9 billion; - Net retail sales reached RUB 387.9 billion representing 6.3% y-o-y growth (or by 7.5% adjusted for 6.3% leap-year effect); - LFL[1] sales growth stood at 4.1% driven by 14.9% average ticket growth and 9.4% traffic decline; net retail sales growth - The Company opened 407 stores on gross basis (241 convenience stores, one supermarket and 165 drogeries). As part of the Company's ongoing efficiency improvement campaign, 71 stores were closed resulting in a net store addition of 336 and the total store base as of March 31, 2021 of 21,900; 4.1% - Addition of selling space amounted to 109 thousand sq. m. bringing total selling space to 7,606 thousand sq. m. (representing 4.5% y-o-y growth); lfl sales - The Company redesigned 100 stores (88 convenience stores and 12 supermarkets). As at March 31, 2021, growth 73% of convenience stores, 32% of supermarkets and 57% of drogeries are either new or refurbished; - Gross profit margin stood at 23.4% - an increase of 74 bps y-o-y on improved commercial terms, lower shrinkage and favorable format mix partially offset by slightly higher supply chain costs as well as ongoing investments into loyalty program; - EBITDA was RUB 27.7 billion with a 7.0% margin - 91 bps y-o-y margin expansion on strong gross margin 7.0% dynamics and strict cost control; - Net income increased by 158.8% y-o-y and stood at RUB 10.9 billion. Net income margin increased by EBITDA margin 162 bps to 2.7%. « "The first quarter results were in line with our internal expectations. In January, February and the first half of March, sales were exceptionally strong across all formats and channels despite trading against a prior year base that included a spike in sales driven by consumer stockpiling during the nationwide lockdown. LFL sales grew 4.1% in the first quarter of 2021, supported by further improvements in mature stores. We continue to grow market share and gain customers from competitors. Our confidence that these improvements are now baked in and permanent remains intact. We are on track to deliver on our published plans. Although the macro and consumer environment remain volatile, we continue to see a gradual Jan Dunning improvement in profitability, delivering sustainable 7.0% EBITDA margin in 1Q 2021. Magnit's President and CEO We continue to be guided by our key priorities - improvements in our customer value proposition and operating efficiency, smart returns-driven expansion and store redesign to deliver further profitability gains. Development of the wider Magnit eco-system is progressing well with new services available now via Magnit Pay. We have also expanded our e-commerce pilots and are pleased with the first results. Magnit's financial position remained very stable with further optimization of the working capital cycle and low debt burden. Our strong capital discipline underpinned the recent Board decision to pay a second tranche of dividends for the full year of 2020 in the amount of about RUB 25 billion." » 25 RUB billion Key Events in 1Q 2021 and after the Reported Period total amount of dividends - Magnit Board of Directors recommended the AGM to pay c. RUB 25 billion of dividends for the recommended by the full year of 2020. Subject to shareholders' approval this tranche will be the second dividend board to be paid payment for 2020 resulting in the total amount of dividends paid for 2020 of c. RUB 50 billion; - Magnit presented its Corporate Strategy 2021-2025; for 2020 - Magnit redeemed its RUB 10 billion exchanged-traded bonds of BO-003P-02 series; - Magnit continued developing its hard discounter pilot and opened another 10 stores bringing the total number of My Price stores to 33; - Magnit started testing new format of small DIY stores - Magnit Master; - A cooperation agreement with the Government of the Republic of Dagestan was signed following Magnit's plans to open around 180 stores in the region in the next five years; - Magnit became the first Russian retailer to enable its customers to pay for mobile, Internet and TV services as well as to top up its transport cards via its app by adding new functions to its Magnit Pay service; - Magnit started implementing pay-with-a-glance technology in its stores; - Magnit opened first dark stores in Moscow; - Magnit opened new distribution center in Surgut; - Magnit announced its plans to open a representative office in Uzbekistan to drive the development of direct import from Middle East and Central Asia and to ramp up its export 33 operations; - Magnit and eight largest FMCG producers are joining efforts to launch the 'United for a hard disounters in Healthier Future' Initiative; operation - Magnit published its second Sustainability Report. 1Q 2021 Operating Results

Retail Sales

1Q 2021 1Q 2020 Change Change, % Total Net Retail Sales, million RUB 387,899 364,784 23,115 6.3% Convenience Stores[2] 299,942 279,795 20,147 7.2% Supermarkets[3] 50,115 50,963 -847 -1.7% Drogerie Stores 35,011 31,406 3,605 11.5% Other Formats[4] 2,831 2,621 210 8.0% Number of Tickets, mln 1,103 1,195 -92 -7.7% Convenience Stores 922 1,002 -80 -7.9% Supermarkets 79 90 -11 -12.5% Drogerie Stores 94 95 -1 -0.7% Other Formats 8 8 -1 -8.0% Average Ticket[5], RUB 352 305 46 15.2% Convenience Stores 325 279 46 16.4% Supermarkets 636 566 70 12.4% Drogerie Stores 373 332 41 12.3% Other Formats 357 305 52 17.2% Stores and Selling Space 1Q 2021 1Q 2020 Change Change, % Number of Stores (EOP) 21,900 20,860 1,040 5.0% Convenience Stores 15,098 14,594 504 3.5% Supermarkets 471 472 -1 -0.2% Drogerie Stores 6,331 5,794 537 9.3% Store Openings (Gross) 407 321 86 26.8% Convenience Stores 241 145 96 66.2% Supermarkets 1 0 1 n/a Drogerie Stores 165 176 -11 -6.3% Store Closures 71 186 -115 -61.8% Convenience Stores 54 173 -119 -68.8% Supermarkets 0 1 -1 -100.0% Drogerie Stores 17 12 5 41.7% Store Openings (Net) 336 135 201 148.9% Convenience Stores 187 -28 215 -767.9% Supermarkets 1 -1 2 -200.0% Drogerie Stores 148 164 -16 -9.8% Total Selling Space (EOP), th. sq.m 7,606 7,277 329 4.5% Convenience Stores 5,169 4,951 218 4.4% Supermarkets 943 947 -4 -0.4% Drogerie Stores 1,460 1,339 121 9.0% Other formats 33 39 -6 -14.5% Selling Space Addition (Net), th. sq.m 109 38 71 n/a Convenience Stores 80 0 80 n/a Supermarkets 2 -1 3 n/a Drogerie Stores 32 36 -5 n/a Other formats -4 3 -7 n/a 1Q 2021 LFL Results LFL composition, % Average Ticket Traffic Sales Total 14.9% -9.4% 4.1% Convenience Stores 15.9% -9.5% 4.9% Supermarkets 12.1% -11.4% -0.7% Drogerie Stores 12.0% -6.9% 4.3% High Base and Leap-Year Effect LFL Sales Growth Net Retail Sales Growth

2.5 months 2021 (January 1st - March 14th, 2021) 7,3% 9.1% 0.5 months 2021 (March 15th - 31st, 2021) -7.7% -4.6% 1Q 2021 4.1% 6.3% 1Q 2021 adjusted for leap-year effect - 7.5% 1Q 2021 adjusted for leap-year and stockpiling effect 7.5% 10.9% Trading Performance 5.3% Total sales in 1Q 2021 grew by 5.8% y-o-y to RUB 397.9 billion. LTM sales Net retail sales in 1Q 2021 grew by 6.3% y-o-y (or 7.5% y-o-y adjusted for the leap-year effect) driven density[6] by a combination of 4.5% selling space growth and 4.1% LFL sales growth. improvement y-o-y Net retail sales growth continued to outpace selling space growth on further improvement of sales densities. Overall sales densities in 1Q 2021 improved by 0.5% q-o-q and 5.3% y-o-y while in the Company's main convenience store format these improved by 7.0% y-o-y. High base effect due to the beginning of the pandemic in the middle of March 2020 had a significant impact on the dynamics within the reported quarter. March last year was the strongest month with the record high double-digit LFL sales growth due to stockpiling effect. As a result, net retail sales growth during first 2.5 months[7] reached 9.1% while starting from the 15th of March, sales growth started to decelerate and stood at -4.6% for the rest of the month bringing the 1Q average to 6.3%. All regions showed solid positive LFL sales growth with Siberian, Caucasian and Central regions delivering the strongest results. LFL sales growth continued accelerating during first 2.5 months of the reported quarter and reached 7.3% being almost in line with previous quarter average. High base effect of last year resulted in deterioration of LFL sales growth starting from the week of March 15th to -7.7% for the rest of the month. Mature stores continued to be the main driver of the Company's strong LFL performance with 288 stores entering LFL panel in 1Q (incl. 116 convenience stores and 172 drogeries). Only 5.9% of Magnit's selling 94% space is currently in the ramp-up phase with 94.1% already matured. of selling space is already As in the previous quarters, average ticket was the main driver of LFL sales growth. This reflects matured continued trend of lower frequency of visits overcompensated by strong basket growth driven by increased spending per visit. LFL average ticket growth in 1Q 2021 was 14.9% predominantly due to growing number of articles per basket, continued 'trading up' purchases and on-shelf price inflation. 'Trading up' effect was driven by ongoing assortment improvements and inflow of more affluent customers from other chains. Shelf price inflation peaked in February and started decelerating since March. 14.9% LFL traffic growth in 1Q 2021 declined to -9.4% driven by the high base of the previous year (4.0% in 1Q 2020). Already in January and February 2020 (pre-COVID months) LFL traffic demonstrated solid growth on lfl average positive response of customers to operational improvements and initiatives and then accelerated further ticket growth driven by increased frequency of visits during stockpiling in March. in 1Q 2021 1Q results came without any acceleration of promo intensity. Promo share as a % of sales went down vs previous quarter and remained flat y-o-y on the back of more normal shopping patterns and different marketing tactics leading to a shift from "bulk" to personalized actions. Despite lower promo intensity q-o-q, sales growth continued accelerating during first 2.5 months of the reported quarter. Fresh fruits and vegetables remained the fastest growing category on continuous improvements of assortment and on-shelf availability. 46 mln Magnit's cross-format loyalty program continued to gain popularity among customers during the period - the number of active loyalty card users exceeded 46 million. Company-wide, the share of tickets using of loyalty the loyalty card was 54% with penetration in sales of 68%. The loyalty program continues to deliver program active positive cross-format gains with sustainable growth of customers visiting 2+ store formats (42% of users Magnit customer base at the end of the reporting period). Store Network Development and Performance by Format The convenience segment generated 77.3% of total net retail sales in the reported quarter. In 1Q 2021 Magnit accelerated its expansion program y-o-y and opened (gross) 241 convenience stores (145 in 1Q 77.3% 2020). The Company continued its efficiency campaign and closed 54 convenience stores vs 173 store closures in 1Q 2020. As a result, Magnit added 187 stores (net) during the reported quarter, bringing of total net the total number of convenience stores to 15,098. The selling space growth of convenience stores was retail sales 4.4% y-o-y resulting in the total selling space of this format of 5,169 thousand sq. m. as of March generated by 31, 2021. Sales in the convenience format grew by 7.2% driven by LFL sales growth of 4.9%. LFL traffic convenience growth decelerated to -9.5% on high base effect. LFL average ticket growth remained strong and stood segment at 15.9% overcompensating negative LFL traffic growth. The share of supermarkets was 12.9% of the Group's net retail sales in the reported quarter. During 1Q 2021 the Company opened one supermarket resulting in the total number of supermarkets of 471. Selling space across this format decreased by 0.4% y-o-y as 6 supermarkets were closed during last four quarters and stood at 943 thousand sq. m. This resulted in net sales growth of -1.7%. During first 2.5 12.9% months of the reported quarter, supermarkets delivered strong trading in a positive zone with acceleration vs previous quarter. However, the last two weeks of March distorted the quarter of total net performance as supermarkets had the highest base effect due to stockpiling last year which, to a great retail sales extent, happened in the large formats. LFL traffic was flat q-o-q and stood at -11.4% while LFL generated by average ticket growth decelerated to 12.1% which was not enough to compensate negative LFL traffic. As supermarkets a result, LFL sales growth in supermarkets stood at -0.7%. The share of drogerie format as a proportion of the total net retail sales increased to 9.0% in the reported quarter vs 8.6% a year ago. During 1Q 2021 Magnit opened (net) 148 cosmetics stores and added 32 thousand sq. m. of selling space delivering a 9.0% y-o-y increase in selling space, the highest 9.0% across all formats. Driven by this increase in selling space and LFL sales growth of 4.3%, sales grew 11.5% representing again the strongest performance among all Magnit's store formats. LFL traffic of total net growth was negative of -6.9% well compensated by strong 12.0% LFL average ticket growth. retail sales generated by drogerie During 1Q 2021 Magnit continued its renovation program and redesigned 88 convenience stores and 12 supermarkets resulting in the combined share of refurbished and new stores at: 73% for convenience stores, 32% for supermarkets and 57% for the drogerie format. E-commerce Magnit began testing e-commerce services in the second half of 2020. In total, Magnit currently runs seven online delivery projects, both independently and in cooperation with partners. Magnit fulfils around 9,500 orders a day. The run rate for Magnit's online channel stands at RUB 4.1 billion based on the last week of March. Among all these pilots, convenience store-based express delivery has the highest sales and shows the best growth dynamics. 4.1 RUB billion Average ticket for Magnit's own delivery service is c. RUB 1,400 which is approx. 3.8 times higher than in the convenience stores (RUB 372 in 1Q 2021). This is mostly due to a larger number of items annual GMV per basket. runrate Magnit's e-commerce services today cover over 1,300 stores in 58 regions and 94 cities, with around 60% of the current revenue generated outside Moscow and Saint-Petersburg. During 2021, the Company plans to expand online delivery adding at least 1,500 convenience, drogerie and large-format stores in more than 50 regions across Russia. 1Q 2021 Monthly Operating Results January Change February Change March Change Total net retail sales, RUB million 124,429 10.7% 124,693 7.4% 138,777 1.8% Convenience Stores 96,819 11.1% 95,892 8.6% 107,231 2.8% Supermarkets 15,957 3.7% 16,364 -1.4% 17,795 -6.2% Drogerie Stores 10,700 17.3% 11,526 11.1% 12,785 7.3% Other formats 953 33.1% 912 10.8% 966 -10.7% Number of tickets, million 357 -7.3% 345 -10.4% 401 -5.6% Convenience Stores 300 -7.8% 287 -10.6% 335 -5.6%

Supermarkets 25 -12.8% 25 -15.2% 29 -9.7% Drogerie Stores 30 2.3% 30 -3.1% 35 -1.1% Other formats 2.6 8.3% 2.5 -8.1% 2.6 -20.1% Average ticket[8], RUB 348 19.5% 362 19.8% 346 7.9% Convenience Stores 323 20.5% 334 21.5% 320 8.9% Supermarkets 626 18.9% 661 16.2% 623 3.8% Drogerie Stores 362 14.7% 386 14.7% 370 8.5% Other formats 354 23.2% 358 19.9% 360 11.3% Number of Stores (EOP) 21,660 n/a 21,729 n/a 21,900 n/a Convenience Stores 14,969 n/a 14,997 n/a 15,098 n/a Supermarkets 470 n/a 471 n/a 471 n/a Drogerie Stores 6,221 n/a 6,261 n/a 6,331 n/a Store Openings (Gross) 106 n/a 90 n/a 211 n/a Convenience Stores 66 n/a 45 n/a 130 n/a Supermarkets 0 n/a 1 n/a 0 n/a Drogerie Stores 40 n/a 44 n/a 81 n/a Store Closures 10 n/a 21 n/a 40 n/a Convenience Stores 8 n/a 17 n/a 29 n/a Supermarkets 0 n/a 0 n/a 0 n/a Drogerie Stores 2 n/a 4 n/a 11 n/a Store Openings (Net) 96 n/a 69 n/a 171 n/a Convenience Stores 58 n/a 28 n/a 101 n/a Supermarkets 0 n/a 1 n/a 0 n/a Drogerie Stores 38 n/a 40 n/a 70 n/a Total Selling Space (EOP), th. sq. m. 7,528 3.8% 7,550 4.0% 7,606 4.5% Convenience Stores 5,115 3.2% 5,127 3.5% 5,169 4.4% Supermarkets 941 -0.6% 943 -0.4% 943 -0.4% Drogerie Stores 1,437 9.6% 1,445 9.5% 1,460 9.0% Other formats 36 -2.8% 35 -7.7% 33 -14.5% Selling Space Added (Net), th. sq. m. 31.7 n/a 21.7 n/a 55.8 n/a Convenience Stores 25.4 n/a 12.2 n/a 41.9 n/a Supermarkets 0.0 n/a 2.0 n/a 0.0 n/a Drogerie Stores 8.1 n/a 8.0 n/a 15.5 n/a Other formats -1.8 n/a -0.4 n/a -1.6 n/a Strong sales momentum continued since the start of 2021 with January delivering solid LFL sales growth in line with 4Q 2020 average. Sales growth also remained double-digit (10.7%). 10.7% In February strong trend continued with further acceleration of LFL sales above January and above 4Q 2020 average. Net retail sales growth in February was 7.4%. Adjusted for the leap-year effect, net retail sales growth sales growth in February would be 11.3%. January and February 2021 came on a much stronger base with in january mid-single digit LFL sales growth in the same months last year. 2021 During first two weeks of March, LFL sales growth demonstrated further acceleration vs previous months. Starting from March 15th, sales dynamics was hit by the high base effect. As a result, net retail sales growth in March decelerated to 1.8% driven by negative LFL sales growth offset by 4.5% selling space growth. Financial Results for 1Q 2021 IAS 17 IFRS 16 RUB mln 1Q 2021 1Q 2020 Change 1Q 2021 1Q 2020 Change Total Revenue 397,889 376,038 5.8% 397,889 376,038 5.8% Retail 387,899 364,784 6.3% 387,899 364,784 6.3% Wholesale 9,990 11,254 -11.2% 9,990 11,254 -11.2% Gross Profit 93,070 85,185 9.3% 93,073 85,185 9.3% Gross Margin, % 23.4% 22.7% 74 bps 23.4% 22.7% 74 bps SG&A, % of Sales -20.5% -20.6% 10 bps -19.0% -19.2% 15 bps EBITDA pre LTI[9] 28,003 23,088 21.3% 45,452 40,056 13.5% EBITDA Margin pre LTI, % 7.0% 6.1% 90 bps 11.4% 10.7% 77 bps EBITDA 27,678 22,744 21.7% 45,127 39,712 13.6% EBITDA Margin, % 7.0% 6.0% 91 bps 11.3% 10.6% 78 bps EBIT 16,956 11,461 48.0% 23,160 17,407 33.0% EBIT Margin, % 4.3% 3.0% 121 bps 5.8% 4.6% 119 bps Net Finance Costs -2,581 -3,777 -31.7% -10,164 -11,876 -14.4% FX Gain/ (Loss) -190 -1,830 -89.6% -211 -2,017 -89.5% Profit before Tax 14,186 5,854 142.3% 12,785 3,514 263.8% Taxes -3,311 -1,653 100.3% -3,031 -1,185 155.9% Net Income 10,875 4,201 158.8% 9,753 2,329 318.7% Net Income Margin, % 2.7% 1.1% 162 bps 2.5% 0.6% 183 bps 23.4% Gross margin in 1Q 2021 Total revenue in 1Q 2021 increased by 5.8% to RUB 397.9 billion. Net retail sales in 1Q 2021 grew by 6.3% y-o-y to RUB 387.9 billion. Wholesale revenue in 1Q 2021 decreased by 11.2% y-o-y to RUB 10.0 billion with 2.5% proportion of total sales. 61 bps y-o-y Gross Profit in 1Q 2021 increased by 9.3% to RUB 93.1 billion with a margin increase of 74 bps y-o-y to reduction of 23.4% as a result of improved commercial terms, lower shrinkage and favorable format mix. This was shrinkage partially offset by slightly higher supply chain costs as well as ongoing investments into Magnit's loyalty program with higher penetration. Format mix had a positive impact on gross margin, with the share of high-margin drogerie business growing from 8.6% in 1Q 2020 to 9.0% in 1Q 2021 and the share of lower margin wholesale segment decreasing as a percent of sales y-o-y. Promo intensity was flat y-o-y with some seasonal reduction compared to the previous quarter. Supply chain costs increased y-o-y due to continuous increase of on-shelf availability and higher transportation costs. Growth of transportation tariffs in China impacted domestic transportation tariffs. Alongside with the growing share of fresh products and overall improvement of on-shelf availability shrinkage as a proportion of sales decreased further by 61 bps y-o-y driven by ongoing optimization of supply chain processes, renegotiation of quality standards with suppliers and other initiatives. SG&A costs improved by 10 bps to 20.5% as a percent of sales. This was achieved as a result of lower depreciation and rent costs as well as positive operating leverage effect partially offset by negative effect coming from stores in the ramp up phase, higher packaging, raw materials and marketing costs. Personnel costs as a percent of sales increased by 3 bps y-o-y on the back of acceleration in store openings started in 4Q and their ramp-up period offset by growing productivity and retention rate. Staff turnover continued to improve during the period driven by on-going automation of business processes. Rental costs as a percent of sales decreased by 6 bps y-o-y driven by higher sales density, improved lease terms with landlords and closing of inefficient stores. This was achieved despite the increased share of leased selling space to 78.3% in 1Q 2021 vs 77.3% a year ago. Depreciation as a percent of sales reduced by 31 bps y-o-y as most of the newly opened stores were leased while the number of store refurbishments in the reported quarter decreased by more than twice (288 store were refurbished in 1Q 2020 vs 100 in 1Q 2021). Advertising expenses increased by 9 bps y-o-y on higher marketing activities including loyalty campaigns and digital marketing. Packaging and raw materials expenses increased by 12 bps y-o-y reflecting the ongoing provision of means of sanitary protection to customers and employees during the COVID-19 pandemic. Other costs including utilities, repair and maintenance, bank and tax expenses remained broadly flat as a percent of sales y-o-y. Total costs incurred as a result of the Company's response to COVID-19 in 1Q 2021 amounted to approximately RUB 0.3 billion and consisted mainly of personal protection means and safety procedures (reflected in other operating expenses). As a result, EBITDA was RUB 27.7 billion with a 7.0% margin - 91 bps y-o-y expansion - due to strong gross margin dynamics and strict cost control. LTI expenses in the reported period stood at 0.08% of sales - as a result EBITDA margin pre-LTI was in line with the reported EBITDA margin of 7.0%. Net finance costs in 1Q 2021 decreased by 31.7% y-o-y (or 36 bps) to RUB 2.6 billion due to the lower cost of debt and total amount of borrowings. As a result of continued focus on financial efficiencies, the cost of debt further reduced to the historical low level of 5.9% (89 bps y-o-y or 18 bps q-o-q). This has also led to further improvement of the debt profile with increased share of long-term borrowings to 98% and debt maturity of 21 months. 7.0%

