MAGNIT REPORTS 4.1% LFL SALES GROWTH AND 7.0% -3

WKN: A0MVY2 ISIN: US55953Q2021 Ticker-Symbol: 5M71 
Tradegate
28.04.21
14:23 Uhr
12,000 Euro
-0,100
-0,83 %
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
Russian D. Index
1-Jahres-Chart
MAGNIT PJSC GDR Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MAGNIT PJSC GDR 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
12,10012,30011:11
12,10012,20010:38
Dow Jones News
29.04.2021 | 09:31
76 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

DJ MAGNIT REPORTS 4.1% LFL SALES GROWTH AND 7.0% EBITDA MARGIN IN 1Q 2021 

MAGNIT PJSC (MGNT) 
MAGNIT REPORTS 4.1% LFL SALES GROWTH AND 7.0% EBITDA MARGIN IN 1Q 2021 
29-Apr-2021 / 09:59 MSK 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 
(MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
 
 
Magnit Reports 4.1% LFL Sales Growth and 7.0% EBITDA margin in 1Q 2021 
 
 
Krasnodar, Russia (April 29, 2021): Magnit PJSC (MOEX and LSE: MGNT; the Company), one of Russia's leading retailers, 
announces its 1Q 2021 operating and unaudited financial results. 
 
 
 
       1Q 2021 Key Operating and Financial Highlights 
 
        - Total revenue increased by 5.8% y-o-y (or by 7.1% adjusted for leap-year effect) to RUB 397.9 
         billion; 
        - Net retail sales reached RUB 387.9 billion representing 6.3% y-o-y growth (or by 7.5% adjusted for 
6.3%       leap-year effect); 
        - LFL[1] sales growth stood at 4.1% driven by 14.9% average ticket growth and 9.4% traffic decline; 
net retail 
sales growth 
        - The Company opened 407 stores on gross basis (241 convenience stores, one supermarket and 165 
         drogeries). As part of the Company's ongoing efficiency improvement campaign, 71 stores were closed 
         resulting in a net store addition of 336 and the total store base as of March 31, 2021 of 21,900; 
4.1%      - Addition of selling space amounted to 109 thousand sq. m. bringing total selling space to 7,606 
         thousand sq. m. (representing 4.5% y-o-y growth); 
lfl sales    - The Company redesigned 100 stores (88 convenience stores and 12 supermarkets). As at March 31, 2021, 
growth      73% of convenience stores, 32% of supermarkets and 57% of drogeries are either new or refurbished; 
        - Gross profit margin stood at 23.4% - an increase of 74 bps y-o-y on improved commercial terms, lower 
         shrinkage and favorable format mix partially offset by slightly higher supply chain costs as well as 
         ongoing investments into loyalty program; 
 
        - EBITDA was RUB 27.7 billion with a 7.0% margin - 91 bps y-o-y margin expansion on strong gross margin 
7.0%       dynamics and strict cost control; 
        - Net income increased by 158.8% y-o-y and stood at RUB 10.9 billion. Net income margin increased by 
EBITDA margin   162 bps to 2.7%. 
 
 
« 
 
 
          "The first quarter results were in line with our internal expectations. In January, February and 
          the first half of March, sales were exceptionally strong across all formats and channels despite 
          trading against a prior year base that included a spike in sales driven by consumer stockpiling 
          during the nationwide lockdown. LFL sales grew 4.1% in the first quarter of 2021, supported by 
          further improvements in mature stores. We continue to grow market share and gain customers from 
          competitors. Our confidence that these improvements are now baked in and permanent remains intact. 
          We are on track to deliver on our published plans. 
 
          Although the macro and consumer environment remain volatile, we continue to see a gradual 
Jan Dunning     improvement in profitability, delivering sustainable 7.0% EBITDA margin in 1Q 2021. 
Magnit's President 
and CEO       We continue to be guided by our key priorities - improvements in our customer value proposition and 
          operating efficiency, smart returns-driven expansion and store redesign to deliver further 
          profitability gains. Development of the wider Magnit eco-system is progressing well with new 
          services available now via Magnit Pay. We have also expanded our e-commerce pilots and are pleased 
          with the first results. 
 
          Magnit's financial position remained very stable with further optimization of the working capital 
          cycle and low debt burden. Our strong capital discipline underpinned the recent Board decision to 
          pay a second tranche of dividends for the full year of 2020 in the amount of about RUB 25 billion." 
 
 
 
» 
 
 
25 
RUB billion 
          Key Events in 1Q 2021 and after the Reported Period 
total amount of 
dividends       - Magnit Board of Directors recommended the AGM to pay c. RUB 25 billion of dividends for the 
recommended by the   full year of 2020. Subject to shareholders' approval this tranche will be the second dividend 
board to be paid    payment for 2020 resulting in the total amount of dividends paid for 2020 of c. RUB 50 billion; 
           - Magnit presented its Corporate Strategy 2021-2025; 
for 2020       - Magnit redeemed its RUB 10 billion exchanged-traded bonds of BO-003P-02 series; 
           - Magnit continued developing its hard discounter pilot and opened another 10 stores bringing the 
            total number of My Price stores to 33; 
           - Magnit started testing new format of small DIY stores - Magnit Master; 
           - A cooperation agreement with the Government of the Republic of Dagestan was signed following 
            Magnit's plans to open around 180 stores in the region in the next five years; 
           - Magnit became the first Russian retailer to enable its customers to pay for mobile, Internet 
            and TV services as well as to top up its transport cards via its app by adding new functions to 
            its Magnit Pay service; 
           - Magnit started implementing pay-with-a-glance technology in its stores; 
           - Magnit opened first dark stores in Moscow; 
           - Magnit opened new distribution center in Surgut; 
           - Magnit announced its plans to open a representative office in Uzbekistan to drive the 
            development of direct import from Middle East and Central Asia and to ramp up its export 
33           operations; 
           - Magnit and eight largest FMCG producers are joining efforts to launch the 'United for a 
hard disounters in   Healthier Future' Initiative; 
operation       - Magnit published its second Sustainability Report. 
 
 
 
 1Q 2021 Operating Results

Retail Sales 

1Q 2021 1Q 2020 Change Change, % 
Total Net Retail Sales, million RUB 387,899 364,784 23,115 6.3% 
Convenience Stores[2]        299,942 279,795 20,147 7.2% 
Supermarkets[3]           50,115 50,963 -847  -1.7% 
Drogerie Stores           35,011 31,406 3,605 11.5% 
Other Formats[4]           2,831  2,621  210  8.0% 
Number of Tickets, mln        1,103  1,195  -92  -7.7% 
Convenience Stores          922   1,002  -80  -7.9% 
Supermarkets             79   90   -11  -12.5% 
Drogerie Stores           94   95   -1   -0.7% 
Other Formats            8    8    -1   -8.0% 
Average Ticket[5], RUB        352   305   46   15.2% 
Convenience Stores          325   279   46   16.4% 
Supermarkets             636   566   70   12.4% 
Drogerie Stores           373   332   41   12.3% 
Other Formats            357   305   52   17.2% Stores and Selling Space 
                    1Q 2021 1Q 2020 Change Change, % 
Number of Stores (EOP)         21,900 20,860 1,040 5.0% 
Convenience Stores           15,098 14,594 504  3.5% 
Supermarkets              471   472   -1   -0.2% 
Drogerie Stores             6,331  5,794  537  9.3% 
Store Openings (Gross)         407   321   86   26.8% 
Convenience Stores           241   145   96   66.2% 
Supermarkets              1    0    1   n/a 
Drogerie Stores             165   176   -11  -6.3% 
Store Closures             71   186   -115  -61.8% 
Convenience Stores           54   173   -119  -68.8% 
Supermarkets              0    1    -1   -100.0% 
Drogerie Stores             17   12   5   41.7% 
Store Openings (Net)          336   135   201  148.9% 
Convenience Stores           187   -28   215  -767.9% 
Supermarkets              1    -1   2   -200.0% 
Drogerie Stores             148   164   -16  -9.8% 
Total Selling Space (EOP), th. sq.m   7,606  7,277  329  4.5% 
Convenience Stores           5,169  4,951  218  4.4% 
Supermarkets              943   947   -4   -0.4% 
Drogerie Stores             1,460  1,339  121  9.0% 
Other formats              33   39   -6   -14.5% 
Selling Space Addition (Net), th. sq.m 109   38   71   n/a 
Convenience Stores           80   0    80   n/a 
Supermarkets              2    -1   3   n/a 
Drogerie Stores             32   36   -5   n/a 
Other formats              -4   3    -7   n/a 1Q 2021 LFL Results 
LFL composition, % Average Ticket Traffic Sales 
Total        14.9%     -9.4%  4.1% 
Convenience Stores 15.9%     -9.5%  4.9% 
Supermarkets    12.1%     -11.4% -0.7% 
Drogerie Stores   12.0%     -6.9%  4.3% High Base and Leap-Year Effect 
                           LFL Sales Growth Net Retail Sales Growth

DJ MAGNIT REPORTS 4.1% LFL SALES GROWTH AND 7.0% -2- 

2.5 months 2021 (January 1st - March 14th, 2021)   7,3%       9.1% 
0.5 months 2021 (March 15th - 31st, 2021)       -7.7%      -4.6% 
1Q 2021                        4.1%       6.3% 
1Q 2021 adjusted for leap-year effect         -        7.5% 
1Q 2021 adjusted for leap-year and stockpiling effect 7.5%       10.9% 
        Trading Performance 
 
5.3%      Total sales in 1Q 2021 grew by 5.8% y-o-y to RUB 397.9 billion. 
LTM sales   Net retail sales in 1Q 2021 grew by 6.3% y-o-y (or 7.5% y-o-y adjusted for the leap-year effect) driven 
density[6]   by a combination of 4.5% selling space growth and 4.1% LFL sales growth. 
improvement 
y-o-y 
        Net retail sales growth continued to outpace selling space growth on further improvement of sales 
        densities. Overall sales densities in 1Q 2021 improved by 0.5% q-o-q and 5.3% y-o-y while in the 
        Company's main convenience store format these improved by 7.0% y-o-y. 
 
        High base effect due to the beginning of the pandemic in the middle of March 2020 had a significant 
        impact on the dynamics within the reported quarter. March last year was the strongest month with the 
        record high double-digit LFL sales growth due to stockpiling effect. As a result, net retail sales 
        growth during first 2.5 months[7] reached 9.1% while starting from the 15th of March, sales growth 
        started to decelerate and stood at -4.6% for the rest of the month bringing the 1Q average to 6.3%. 
 
        All regions showed solid positive LFL sales growth with Siberian, Caucasian and Central regions 
        delivering the strongest results. 
 
 
 
        LFL sales growth continued accelerating during first 2.5 months of the reported quarter and reached 7.3% 
        being almost in line with previous quarter average. High base effect of last year resulted in 
        deterioration of LFL sales growth starting from the week of March 15th to -7.7% for the rest of the 
        month. 
 
        Mature stores continued to be the main driver of the Company's strong LFL performance with 288 stores 
        entering LFL panel in 1Q (incl. 116 convenience stores and 172 drogeries). Only 5.9% of Magnit's selling 
94%      space is currently in the ramp-up phase with 94.1% already matured. 
of selling 
space is 
already    As in the previous quarters, average ticket was the main driver of LFL sales growth. This reflects 
matured    continued trend of lower frequency of visits overcompensated by strong basket growth driven by increased 
        spending per visit. 
 
 
 
        LFL average ticket growth in 1Q 2021 was 14.9% predominantly due to growing number of articles per 
        basket, continued 'trading up' purchases and on-shelf price inflation. 'Trading up' effect was driven by 
        ongoing assortment improvements and inflow of more affluent customers from other chains. Shelf price 
        inflation peaked in February and started decelerating since March. 
 
14.9%     LFL traffic growth in 1Q 2021 declined to -9.4% driven by the high base of the previous year (4.0% in 1Q 
        2020). Already in January and February 2020 (pre-COVID months) LFL traffic demonstrated solid growth on 
lfl average  positive response of customers to operational improvements and initiatives and then accelerated further 
ticket growth driven by increased frequency of visits during stockpiling in March. 
in 1Q 2021 
 
 
        1Q results came without any acceleration of promo intensity. Promo share as a % of sales went down vs 
        previous quarter and remained flat y-o-y on the back of more normal shopping patterns and different 
        marketing tactics leading to a shift from "bulk" to personalized actions. Despite lower promo intensity 
        q-o-q, sales growth continued accelerating during first 2.5 months of the reported quarter. 
 
        Fresh fruits and vegetables remained the fastest growing category on continuous improvements of 
        assortment and on-shelf availability. 
 
46 mln     Magnit's cross-format loyalty program continued to gain popularity among customers during the period - 
        the number of active loyalty card users exceeded 46 million. Company-wide, the share of tickets using 
of loyalty   the loyalty card was 54% with penetration in sales of 68%. The loyalty program continues to deliver 
program active positive cross-format gains with sustainable growth of customers visiting 2+ store formats (42% of 
users     Magnit customer base at the end of the reporting period). 
         Store Network Development and Performance by Format 
 
         The convenience segment generated 77.3% of total net retail sales in the reported quarter. In 1Q 2021 
         Magnit accelerated its expansion program y-o-y and opened (gross) 241 convenience stores (145 in 1Q 
77.3%      2020). The Company continued its efficiency campaign and closed 54 convenience stores vs 173 store 
         closures in 1Q 2020. As a result, Magnit added 187 stores (net) during the reported quarter, bringing 
of total net   the total number of convenience stores to 15,098. The selling space growth of convenience stores was 
retail sales   4.4% y-o-y resulting in the total selling space of this format of 5,169 thousand sq. m. as of March 
generated by   31, 2021. Sales in the convenience format grew by 7.2% driven by LFL sales growth of 4.9%. LFL traffic 
convenience   growth decelerated to -9.5% on high base effect. LFL average ticket growth remained strong and stood 
segment     at 15.9% overcompensating negative LFL traffic growth. 
 
         The share of supermarkets was 12.9% of the Group's net retail sales in the reported quarter. During 1Q 
         2021 the Company opened one supermarket resulting in the total number of supermarkets of 471. Selling 
         space across this format decreased by 0.4% y-o-y as 6 supermarkets were closed during last four 
         quarters and stood at 943 thousand sq. m. This resulted in net sales growth of -1.7%. During first 2.5 
12.9%      months of the reported quarter, supermarkets delivered strong trading in a positive zone with 
         acceleration vs previous quarter. However, the last two weeks of March distorted the quarter 
of total net   performance as supermarkets had the highest base effect due to stockpiling last year which, to a great 
retail sales   extent, happened in the large formats. LFL traffic was flat q-o-q and stood at -11.4% while LFL 
generated by   average ticket growth decelerated to 12.1% which was not enough to compensate negative LFL traffic. As 
supermarkets   a result, LFL sales growth in supermarkets stood at -0.7%. 
 
         The share of drogerie format as a proportion of the total net retail sales increased to 9.0% in the 
         reported quarter vs 8.6% a year ago. During 1Q 2021 Magnit opened (net) 148 cosmetics stores and added 
         32 thousand sq. m. of selling space delivering a 9.0% y-o-y increase in selling space, the highest 
9.0%       across all formats. Driven by this increase in selling space and LFL sales growth of 4.3%, sales grew 
         11.5% representing again the strongest performance among all Magnit's store formats. LFL traffic 
of total net   growth was negative of -6.9% well compensated by strong 12.0% LFL average ticket growth. 
retail sales 
generated by 
drogerie 
         During 1Q 2021 Magnit continued its renovation program and redesigned 88 convenience stores and 12 
         supermarkets resulting in the combined share of refurbished and new stores at: 73% for convenience 
         stores, 32% for supermarkets and 57% for the drogerie format. 
 
 
 
 
 
         E-commerce 
 
 
 
         Magnit began testing e-commerce services in the second half of 2020. In total, Magnit currently runs 
         seven online delivery projects, both independently and in cooperation with partners. 
 
         Magnit fulfils around 9,500 orders a day. The run rate for Magnit's online channel stands at RUB 4.1 
         billion based on the last week of March. 
 
 
 
         Among all these pilots, convenience store-based express delivery has the highest sales and shows the 
         best growth dynamics. 
4.1 
RUB billion   Average ticket for Magnit's own delivery service is c. RUB 1,400 which is approx. 3.8 times higher 
         than in the convenience stores (RUB 372 in 1Q 2021). This is mostly due to a larger number of items 
annual GMV    per basket. 
runrate 
 
 
         Magnit's e-commerce services today cover over 1,300 stores in 58 regions and 94 cities, with around 
         60% of the current revenue generated outside Moscow and Saint-Petersburg. During 2021, the Company 
         plans to expand online delivery adding at least 1,500 convenience, drogerie and large-format stores in 
         more than 50 regions across Russia. 1Q 2021 Monthly Operating Results 
                   January Change February Change March  Change 
Total net retail sales, RUB million  124,429 10.7% 124,693 7.4%  138,777 1.8% 
Convenience Stores          96,819 11.1% 95,892  8.6%  107,231 2.8% 
Supermarkets             15,957 3.7%  16,364  -1.4% 17,795 -6.2% 
Drogerie Stores            10,700 17.3% 11,526  11.1% 12,785 7.3% 
Other formats             953   33.1% 912   10.8% 966   -10.7% 
Number of tickets, million      357   -7.3% 345   -10.4% 401   -5.6% 
Convenience Stores          300   -7.8% 287   -10.6% 335   -5.6%

Supermarkets             25   -12.8% 25    -15.2% 29   -9.7% 
Drogerie Stores            30   2.3%  30    -3.1% 35   -1.1% 
Other formats             2.6   8.3%  2.5   -8.1% 2.6   -20.1% 
Average ticket[8], RUB        348   19.5% 362   19.8% 346   7.9% 
Convenience Stores          323   20.5% 334   21.5% 320   8.9% 
Supermarkets             626   18.9% 661   16.2% 623   3.8% 
Drogerie Stores            362   14.7% 386   14.7% 370   8.5% 
Other formats             354   23.2% 358   19.9% 360   11.3% 
Number of Stores (EOP)        21,660 n/a  21,729  n/a  21,900 n/a 
Convenience Stores          14,969 n/a  14,997  n/a  15,098 n/a 
Supermarkets             470   n/a  471   n/a  471   n/a 
Drogerie Stores            6,221  n/a  6,261  n/a  6,331  n/a 
Store Openings (Gross)        106   n/a  90    n/a  211   n/a 
Convenience Stores          66   n/a  45    n/a  130   n/a 
Supermarkets             0    n/a  1    n/a  0    n/a 
Drogerie Stores            40   n/a  44    n/a  81   n/a 
Store Closures            10   n/a  21    n/a  40   n/a 
Convenience Stores          8    n/a  17    n/a  29   n/a 
Supermarkets             0    n/a  0    n/a  0    n/a 
Drogerie Stores            2    n/a  4    n/a  11   n/a 
Store Openings (Net)         96   n/a  69    n/a  171   n/a 
Convenience Stores          58   n/a  28    n/a  101   n/a 
Supermarkets             0    n/a  1    n/a  0    n/a 
Drogerie Stores            38   n/a  40    n/a  70   n/a 
Total Selling Space (EOP), th. sq. m. 7,528  3.8%  7,550  4.0%  7,606  4.5% 
Convenience Stores          5,115  3.2%  5,127  3.5%  5,169  4.4% 
Supermarkets             941   -0.6% 943   -0.4% 943   -0.4% 
Drogerie Stores            1,437  9.6%  1,445  9.5%  1,460  9.0% 
Other formats             36   -2.8% 35    -7.7% 33   -14.5% 
Selling Space Added (Net), th. sq. m. 31.7  n/a  21.7   n/a  55.8  n/a 
Convenience Stores          25.4  n/a  12.2   n/a  41.9  n/a 
Supermarkets             0.0   n/a  2.0   n/a  0.0   n/a 
Drogerie Stores            8.1   n/a  8.0   n/a  15.5  n/a 
Other formats             -1.8  n/a  -0.4   n/a  -1.6  n/a 
       Strong sales momentum continued since the start of 2021 with January delivering solid LFL sales growth in 
       line with 4Q 2020 average. Sales growth also remained double-digit (10.7%). 
 
10.7%     In February strong trend continued with further acceleration of LFL sales above January and above 4Q 2020 
       average. Net retail sales growth in February was 7.4%. Adjusted for the leap-year effect, net retail 
sales growth sales growth in February would be 11.3%. January and February 2021 came on a much stronger base with 
in january  mid-single digit LFL sales growth in the same months last year. 
2021 
 
       During first two weeks of March, LFL sales growth demonstrated further acceleration vs previous months. 
       Starting from March 15th, sales dynamics was hit by the high base effect. As a result, net retail sales 
       growth in March decelerated to 1.8% driven by negative LFL sales growth offset by 4.5% selling space 
       growth. Financial Results for 1Q 2021 
             IAS 17         IFRS 16 
RUB mln          1Q 2021 1Q 2020 Change 1Q 2021 1Q 2020 Change 
Total Revenue       397,889 376,038 5.8%  397,889 376,038 5.8% 
Retail          387,899 364,784 6.3%  387,899 364,784 6.3% 
Wholesale         9,990  11,254 -11.2% 9,990  11,254 -11.2% 
Gross Profit       93,070 85,185 9.3%  93,073 85,185 9.3% 
Gross Margin, %      23.4%  22.7%  74 bps 23.4%  22.7%  74 bps 
SG&A, % of Sales     -20.5% -20.6% 10 bps -19.0% -19.2% 15 bps 
EBITDA pre LTI[9]     28,003 23,088 21.3%  45,452 40,056 13.5% 
EBITDA Margin pre LTI, % 7.0%  6.1%  90 bps 11.4%  10.7%  77 bps 
EBITDA          27,678 22,744 21.7%  45,127 39,712 13.6% 
EBITDA Margin, %     7.0%  6.0%  91 bps 11.3%  10.6%  78 bps 
EBIT           16,956 11,461 48.0%  23,160 17,407 33.0% 
EBIT Margin, %      4.3%  3.0%  121 bps 5.8%  4.6%  119 bps 
Net Finance Costs     -2,581 -3,777 -31.7% -10,164 -11,876 -14.4% 
FX Gain/ (Loss)      -190  -1,830 -89.6% -211  -2,017 -89.5% 
Profit before Tax     14,186 5,854  142.3% 12,785 3,514  263.8% 
Taxes           -3,311 -1,653 100.3% -3,031 -1,185 155.9% 
Net Income        10,875 4,201  158.8% 9,753  2,329  318.7% 
Net Income Margin, %   2.7%  1.1%  162 bps 2.5%  0.6%  183 bps 
 
 
 
 
 
23.4% 
Gross margin 
in 1Q 2021 
 
 
 
       Total revenue in 1Q 2021 increased by 5.8% to RUB 397.9 billion. Net retail sales in 1Q 2021 grew by 6.3% 
       y-o-y to RUB 387.9 billion. 
 
 
 
       Wholesale revenue in 1Q 2021 decreased by 11.2% y-o-y to RUB 10.0 billion with 2.5% proportion of total 
       sales. 
61 bps 
y-o-y     Gross Profit in 1Q 2021 increased by 9.3% to RUB 93.1 billion with a margin increase of 74 bps y-o-y to 
reduction of 23.4% as a result of improved commercial terms, lower shrinkage and favorable format mix. This was 
shrinkage   partially offset by slightly higher supply chain costs as well as ongoing investments into Magnit's 
       loyalty program with higher penetration. Format mix had a positive impact on gross margin, with the share 
       of high-margin drogerie business growing from 8.6% in 1Q 2020 to 9.0% in 1Q 2021 and the share of lower 
       margin wholesale segment decreasing as a percent of sales y-o-y. Promo intensity was flat y-o-y with some 
       seasonal reduction compared to the previous quarter. 
 
       Supply chain costs increased y-o-y due to continuous increase of on-shelf availability and higher 
       transportation costs. Growth of transportation tariffs in China impacted domestic transportation tariffs. 
 
 
 
       Alongside with the growing share of fresh products and overall improvement of on-shelf availability 
       shrinkage as a proportion of sales decreased further by 61 bps y-o-y driven by ongoing optimization of 
       supply chain processes, renegotiation of quality standards with suppliers and other initiatives. 
 
 
 
       SG&A costs improved by 10 bps to 20.5% as a percent of sales. This was achieved as a result of lower 
       depreciation and rent costs as well as positive operating leverage effect partially offset by negative 
       effect coming from stores in the ramp up phase, higher packaging, raw materials and marketing costs. 
 
 
 
       Personnel costs as a percent of sales increased by 3 bps y-o-y on the back of acceleration in store 
       openings started in 4Q and their ramp-up period offset by growing productivity and retention rate. Staff 
       turnover continued to improve during the period driven by on-going automation of business processes. 
 
 
 
       Rental costs as a percent of sales decreased by 6 bps y-o-y driven by higher sales density, improved 
       lease terms with landlords and closing of inefficient stores. This was achieved despite the increased 
       share of leased selling space to 78.3% in 1Q 2021 vs 77.3% a year ago. 
 
 
 
       Depreciation as a percent of sales reduced by 31 bps y-o-y as most of the newly opened stores were leased 
       while the number of store refurbishments in the reported quarter decreased by more than twice (288 store 
       were refurbished in 1Q 2020 vs 100 in 1Q 2021). 
 
       Advertising expenses increased by 9 bps y-o-y on higher marketing activities including loyalty campaigns 
       and digital marketing. 
 
       Packaging and raw materials expenses increased by 12 bps y-o-y reflecting the ongoing provision of means 
       of sanitary protection to customers and employees during the COVID-19 pandemic. 
 
 
 
       Other costs including utilities, repair and maintenance, bank and tax expenses remained broadly flat as a 
       percent of sales y-o-y. 
 
       Total costs incurred as a result of the Company's response to COVID-19 in 1Q 2021 amounted to 
       approximately RUB 0.3 billion and consisted mainly of personal protection means and safety procedures 
       (reflected in other operating expenses). 
 
       As a result, EBITDA was RUB 27.7 billion with a 7.0% margin - 91 bps y-o-y expansion - due to strong 
       gross margin dynamics and strict cost control. LTI expenses in the reported period stood at 0.08% of 
       sales - as a result EBITDA margin pre-LTI was in line with the reported EBITDA margin of 7.0%. 
 
       Net finance costs in 1Q 2021 decreased by 31.7% y-o-y (or 36 bps) to RUB 2.6 billion due to the lower 
       cost of debt and total amount of borrowings. As a result of continued focus on financial efficiencies, 
       the cost of debt further reduced to the historical low level of 5.9% (89 bps y-o-y or 18 bps q-o-q). This 
       has also led to further improvement of the debt profile with increased share of long-term borrowings to 
       98% and debt maturity of 21 months. 
7.0%

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

April 29, 2021 03:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

