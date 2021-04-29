DJ Lyxor Core EURO STOXX 50 (DR) - UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor Core EURO STOXX 50 (DR) - UCITS ETF Acc (MSED LN) Lyxor Core EURO STOXX 50 (DR) - UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 29-Apr-2021 / 09:15 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Lyxor Core EURO STOXX 50 (DR) - UCITS ETF Acc DEALING DATE: 28-Apr-2021 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 200.1795 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 455759 CODE: MSED LN ISIN: LU0908501215 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU0908501215 Category Code: NAV TIDM: MSED LN Sequence No.: 101917 EQS News ID: 1190355 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1190355&application_name=news

