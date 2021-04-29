DJ Lyxor MSCI Taiwan UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor MSCI Taiwan UCITS ETF - Acc (TWND LN) Lyxor MSCI Taiwan UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 29-Apr-2021 / 09:16 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Lyxor MSCI Taiwan UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 28-Apr-2021 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 25.3989 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 3155231 CODE: TWND LN ISIN: LU1900066033 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1900066033 Category Code: NAV TIDM: TWND LN Sequence No.: 102002 EQS News ID: 1190440 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

