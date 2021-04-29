DJ AMUNDI PRIME UK MID AND SMALL CAP UCITS ETF DR - GBP (D): Net Asset Value(s)

AMUNDI PRIME UK MID AND SMALL CAP UCITS ETF DR - GBP (D) (PRUK) AMUNDI PRIME UK MID AND SMALL CAP UCITS ETF DR - GBP (D): Net Asset Value(s) 29-Apr-2021 / 09:18 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: AMUNDI PRIME UK MID AND SMALL CAP UCITS ETF DR - GBP (D) DEALING DATE: 28/04/2021 NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 26.8661 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 6211253 CODE: PRUK =--------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU2182388152 Category Code: NAV TIDM: PRUK Sequence No.: 102112 EQS News ID: 1190551 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1190551&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 29, 2021 03:18 ET (07:18 GMT)