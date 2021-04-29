dmg events Launches the Citizens Energy Congress to Accelerate Transition to a Low Carbon Energy Future

World-class congress to take place virtually from June 15-16.

Congress will bring together a broad spectrum of stakeholders to map out a bold new approach to how energy is produced, distributed, and consumed.

LONDON, April 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- dmg events announced the launch of the Citizens Energy Congress, a unique energy industry event committed to resetting the energy agenda, post COVID-19, to drive the transition to a low carbon energy system that balances affordable energy access and climate change commitments.

The Citizens Energy Congress will be a virtual event taking place from June 15-16. It will connect the fragmented, divergent, and polarising perspectives around energy and accelerate the industry's response to growing pressure for a bold new approach to how energy is produced, distributed, and consumed.

The Citizens Energy Congress will bring together a broad spectrum of energy industry professionals, policy makers, investors, and civil society to challenge the concepts and constraints of the existing energy models and to foster consensus-driven foundations for a low carbon energy system.

The Congress will seek to build on the growing momentum around the need to tackle global warming, reinvigorated by the virtual summit hosted by US President Joe Biden this month. At the two-day summit, attended by 40 world leaders, the world's leading economies either reaffirmed pledges, or committed to new targets, to reduce carbon emissions to address climate change. The Citizens Energy Congress will look beyond these pledges and examine how these ambitions can be met.

The Citizens Energy Congress will address the challenging questions at the heart of the energy transition, recognising the multifaceted nature of the energy system. Attracting global ministers, CEOs and influencers from across the energy ecosystem, the speaker line-up will provide diverse opinions and ensure vigorous debate to help shape future strategic direction.

A selection of confirmed speakers include Professor Jeffrey Sachs, Director of the Center for Sustainable Development and President of the Sustainable Development Solutions Network, according to The New York Times "probably the most important economist in the world"; Helle Thorning-Schmidt, Former Danish Prime Minister and Former CEO of Save the Children, named by Forbes magazine in 2017 as one of the world's greatest leaders; Peggy Liu, Chairperson, Joint US-China Collaboration on Clean Energy (JUCCCE), one of the leading catalysts of a green China; Lorenzo Simonelli, Chairman & CEO, Baker Hughes and Mark Campanale, Founder and Executive Chair, Carbon Tracker.

Supporting organisations include OGCI, the Oil & Gas Climate Initiative, a CEO-led directive that aims to accelerate the industry response to climate change, and Boston Consulting Group, one of the world's leading management consulting firms and the official Strategic Insights Partner for the Citizens Energy Congress.

Bob Dudley, Chair of OGCI and former Group CEO of bp said: "Solving the climate challenge will require new ideas, new technologies, new investments, and new government policies, all executed at scale and at speed. Commitment and collaboration across industry, finance, research, government and society are critical."

Alan Thomson, Managing Director and Senior Partner at BCG as well as global leader of BCG's Energy practice said: "Private and public-sector organisations must collaborate more consistently, in order to develop and scale technologically and economically impactful solutions to be able to tackle global climate change challenges efficiently."

Christopher Hudson, President of Global Energy, dmg events, said: "The Citizens Energy Congress will provide a uniquely balanced and inclusive debate between a broad audience of stakeholders across the energy value chain. Recognising we are all interconnected, our goal is to enhance understanding, not enforce agreement. Our intent is to deliver a world-class forum for a broad-based examination of the competing perspectives on how to achieve a sustainable energy future through strategy, collaboration and innovation."

