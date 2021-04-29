DJ AMUNDI ETF MSCI EM ASIA - B: Net Asset Value(s)

AMUNDI ETF MSCI EM ASIA - B (AASU) AMUNDI ETF MSCI EM ASIA - B: Net Asset Value(s) 29-Apr-2021 / 09:19 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: AMUNDI ETF MSCI EM ASIA - B DEALING DATE: 28/04/2021 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 47.2701 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 35730893 CODE: AASU =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1681044563 Category Code: NAV TIDM: AASU Sequence No.: 102088

