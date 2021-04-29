DJ AMUNDI INDEX FTSE EPRA NAREIT GLOBAL UCITS ETF DR: Net Asset Value(s)

AMUNDI INDEX FTSE EPRA NAREIT GLOBAL UCITS ETF DR (IEPRA) AMUNDI INDEX FTSE EPRA NAREIT GLOBAL UCITS ETF DR: Net Asset Value(s) 29-Apr-2021 / 09:20 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: AMUNDI INDEX FTSE EPRA NAREIT GLOBAL UCITS ETF DR DEALING DATE: 28/04/2021 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 60.6768 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 3999679 CODE: IEPRA =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1437018838 Category Code: NAV TIDM: IEPRA Sequence No.: 102063 EQS News ID: 1190502 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1190502&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 29, 2021 03:20 ET (07:20 GMT)