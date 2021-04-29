DJ Lyxor MSCI Future Mobility ESG Filtered (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor MSCI Future Mobility ESG Filtered (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc (MOBI LN) Lyxor MSCI Future Mobility ESG Filtered (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 29-Apr-2021 / 09:21 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Lyxor MSCI Future Mobility ESG Filtered (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 28-Apr-2021 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 20.828 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 8306673 CODE: MOBI LN ISIN: LU2023679090 =------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU2023679090 Category Code: NAV TIDM: MOBI LN Sequence No.: 102037 EQS News ID: 1190476 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

