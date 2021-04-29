DJ Lyxor MSCI South Africa UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor MSCI South Africa UCITS ETF - Acc (AFSU LN) Lyxor MSCI South Africa UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 29-Apr-2021 / 09:22 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Lyxor MSCI South Africa UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 28-Apr-2021 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 35.4749 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 461260 CODE: AFSU LN ISIN: LU1900067270 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1900067270 Category Code: NAV TIDM: AFSU LN Sequence No.: 102011 EQS News ID: 1190449 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1190449&application_name=news

