Lyxor MSCI Brazil UCITS ETF - Acc (RIOU LN) Lyxor MSCI Brazil UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 29-Apr-2021 / 09:23 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Lyxor MSCI Brazil UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 28-Apr-2021 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 16.1737 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 13284923 CODE: RIOU LN ISIN: LU1900066207 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1900066207 Category Code: NAV TIDM: RIOU LN Sequence No.: 102005 EQS News ID: 1190443 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1190443&application_name=news

