DJ Lyxor Commodities Refinitiv/CoreCommodity CRB TR UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor Commodities Refinitiv/CoreCommodity CRB TR UCITS ETF - Acc (CRBU LN) Lyxor Commodities Refinitiv/CoreCommodity CRB TR UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 29-Apr-2021 / 09:23 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =----------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Lyxor Commodities Refinitiv/CoreCommodity CRB TR UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 28-Apr-2021 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 15.6944 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 58098355 CODE: CRBU LN ISIN: LU1829218749 =----------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1829218749 Category Code: NAV TIDM: CRBU LN Sequence No.: 101992 EQS News ID: 1190430 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1190430&application_name=news

April 29, 2021 03:23 ET (07:23 GMT)