The Chinese manufacturer will begin selling its new products in Australia and Europe. The hybrid inverter has an efficiency of up to 98.4% and the lithium iron phosphate battery features a storage capacity between 9.6 kWh and 102.4 kWh, depending on the number of modules.Chinese power electronics company Sungrow has unveiled a new storage energy solution for rooftop applications that comprises a hybrid inverter and a high-voltage battery. "The hybrid inverter is initially being launched in Europe and the combination of the inverter with the battery will be launched in Australia," a company spokesperson ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...