

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 3.55 am ET Thursday, Germany's Federal Labor Agency is slated to release unemployment data. The number of unemployed people is forecast to fall by 10,000 in April after decreasing 8,000 in March.



Ahead of the data, the euro traded mixed against its major counterparts. While it rose against the yen and the franc, it fell against the greenback and the pound.



The euro was worth 131.95 against the yen, 1.2117 against the greenback, 0.8677 against the pound and 1.1039 against the franc at 3:50 am ET.



