

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Flutter Entertainment plc (FLTR.L) reported that its first-quarter total revenue grew 32% to 1.485 billion pounds from the prior year's 1.126 billion pounds, while it was up 33% at constant currency basis.



The company reported online revenue growth of 42%, driven by online player growth of 36%.



Average monthly players increased 36% globally.



The company noted that pronounced Covid impact from mid-March 2020 is likely to result in accelerated sports growth in the second-quarter 2021, with gaming products facing more challenging comparatives.



