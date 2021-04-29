

LJUBLJANA (dpa-AFX) - Slovakia's economic sentiment increased in April, data from the Statistical Office of the Slovak Republic showed on Thursday.



The economic sentiment index increased to 104.3 in April from 85.6 in March.



Among components, the industrial confidence index rose to 10.3 in April from -3.7 in the prior month.



The morale index for the construction sector increased to -25.5 and that for retail trade grew to 10.3.



The services confidence indicator rose to 21.0 in April from -9.0 in the previous month.



The consumer confidence index improved to -22.5 in April from -36.5 in the preceding month.



