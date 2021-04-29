

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 5.00 am ET Thursday, European Commission publishes economic confidence survey results. Economists forecast the economic confidence index to rise to 102.2 in April from 101.0 in March.



Ahead of the data, the euro traded mixed against its major counterparts. While it rose against the yen, it eased against the rest of major counterparts.



The euro was worth 132.03 against the yen, 1.2116 against the greenback, 0.8688 against the pound and 1.1030 against the franc at 4:55 am ET.



