Donnerstag, 29.04.2021

PR Newswire
29.04.2021 | 11:34
Citycon to publish its Interim Report for January-March 2021 on Thursday, 6 May 2021 approximately at 9 am EEST

HELSINKI, Finland, April 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Citycon will publish its Interim Report for 1 January - 31 March 2021 on Thursday 6 May 2021 approximately at 9 am EEST. The report will be available on Citycon's website immediately after publication.

Citycon's investor, analyst and press conference call and live audiocasting will begin one hour later at 10 am EEST. The audiocast can be participated by calling in and followed live on the following website:

https://citycon.videosync.fi/2021-q1-results

Conference call numbers are:

Participants from Europe +44 333 300 08 04

Participants from the US +1 631 913 14 22

PIN: 77175978#

The audiocast will be recorded and it will be available afterwards on Citycon's website.CITYCON OYJ

Further information:

Laura Jauhiainen

VP, Strategy & Investor Relations

Tel. +358 40 823 9497

laura.jauhiainen@citycon.com

Citycon is a leading owner, manager and developer of mixed-use centres for urban living including retail, office space and housing. We are committed to sustainable property management in the Nordic region with assets that total approximately EUR 4.4 billion. Our centres are located in urban hubs with a direct connection to public transport. Placed in the heart of communities, our centres are anchored by groceries, healthcare and services to cater for the everyday needs of customers.

Citycon has investment-grade credit ratings from Moody's (Baa3), Fitch (BBB-) and Standard & Poor's (BBB-). Citycon Oyj's share is listed in Nasdaq Helsinki.

www.citycon.com

CONTACT:

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/citycon-oyj/r/citycon-to-publish-its-interim-report-for-january-march-2021-on-thursday--6-may-2021-approximately-a,c3336735

© 2021 PR Newswire
