

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) revealed earnings for its first quarter that advanced from last year.



The company's earnings totaled $2.34 billion, or $5.88 per share. This compares with $0.79 billion, or $1.97 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Thermo Fisher Scientific reported adjusted earnings of $2.87 billion or $7.21 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $6.65 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 59.1% to $9.91 billion from $6.23 billion last year.



Thermo Fisher Scientific earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $2.87 Bln. vs. $1.18 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $7.21 vs. $2.94 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $6.65 -Revenue (Q1): $9.91 Bln vs. $6.23 Bln last year.



