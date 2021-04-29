

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (WLTW) reported first quarter adjusted earnings per share of $3.64 compared to $3.34, prior year. On average, 15 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $3.28, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Net income attributable to Willis Towers Watson was $733 million, an increase of 140% from $305 million, a year ago. Earnings per share was $5.63, up 140% over prior year.



First quarter total revenue increased 5% to $2.6 billion with constant currency growth of 1% and organic growth of 4%. Analysts expected revenue of $2.50 billion, for the quarter.



