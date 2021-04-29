Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 29.04.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 660 internationalen Medien
Jüngst 150% Zugewinn in nur Stunden! Wiederholung? Wichtige Übernahme gelungen
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
Dow Jones News
29.04.2021 | 13:16
67 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Chelverton UK Dividend Trust plc: Net Asset Value(s)

DJ Chelverton UK Dividend Trust plc: Net Asset Value(s) 

Chelverton UK Dividend Trust plc (SDVP) 
Chelverton UK Dividend Trust plc: Net Asset Value(s) 
29-Apr-2021 / 11:45 GMT/BST 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Chelverton UK Dividend Trust PLC 
 
LEI Number: 213800DAF47EJ2HT4P78 
 
 
The Company announces: 
 
Total Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 28/04/2021) of GBP63.57m 
Net Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 28/04/2021) of GBP47.04m 
 
The Net Asset Value (NAV) at 28/04/2021 was: 
                                           Number of shares in issue: 
Per Ordinary share (bid price) - including unaudited current period revenue* 225.62p 20,850,000.00 
Per Ordinary share (bid price) - excluding current period revenue*      225.62p 
Ordinary share price                             216.00p 
Premium / (Discount) to NAV                         (4.27)% 
Ordinary shares have an undated life 
 
ZDP share                                  113.99p 14,500,000.00 
ZDP share price                               116.00p 
Premium to NAV                                1.77% 
ZDP shares are held in a subsidiary and have a redemption date of 30/04/2025 
 
*Current period undistributed revenue covers the period 01/05/2020 to 28/04/2021 
 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:      GB0006615826, GB00BZ7MQD81 
Category Code: NAV 
TIDM:      SDVP 
LEI Code:    213800DAF47EJ2HT4P78 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  102131 
EQS News ID:  1190648 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 
Image link: 
https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1190648&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 29, 2021 06:45 ET (10:45 GMT)

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.