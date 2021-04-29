

OAK BROOK (dpa-AFX) - McDonald's Corp. (MCD) announced earnings for its first quarter that advanced from the same period last year.



The company's profit came in at $1.54 billion, or $2.05 per share. This compares with $1.11 billion, or $1.47 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.81 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 8.7% to $5.12 billion from $4.71 billion last year.



McDonald's Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $1.54 Bln. vs. $1.11 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $2.05 vs. $1.47 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.81 -Revenue (Q1): $5.12 Bln vs. $4.71 Bln last year.



