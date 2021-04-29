

ROME (dpa-AFX) - Italy's producer prices rose for the second straight month in March, data from the statistical office Istat showed on Thursday.



The producer price index increased 2.7 percent year-on-year in March, following a 0.7 percent rise in February.



On a monthly basis, producer prices rose 0.9 percent in March, following a 0.5 percent increase in the preceding month.



In the domestic market, producer prices grew 1.0 percent month-on-month in March.



Producer prices in the foreign market increased 0.6 percent monthly in March.



In the first quarter, producer prices rose 2.3 percent quarterly.



