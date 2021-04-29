Proven Leader Will Take Revolutionary Heart Failure Therapy Company to Next Level

BioVentrix, Inc., a privately held medical device company focused on treating congestive heart failure (CHF) via Transcatheter-based Ventricular Restoration (TCVR), today announced that Jim Dillon has been named President and CEO. In his role, Mr. Dillon will be building BioVentrix into a high-performance heart failure therapy company, leading the team toward the achievement of its mission while meeting or exceeding its annual business goals.

BioVentrix President and CEO Jim Dillon (Photo: Business Wire)

Mr. Dillon is an experienced leader in both major cardiovascular organizations and promising start-up companies. He most recently co-founded Reprieve Cardiovascular and led the company's financing and development of a highly unique therapy for acute decompensated heart failure (ADHF). Mr. Dillon's career focus in heart failure has included developing therapies to enable native heart recovery, reduce the size of a patient's myocardial infarction, repair adult and congenital cardiac defects, and innovate personalized volume management for acutely decompensated patients.

Mr. Dillon joined St. Jude Medical in 2011 and held a series of corporate strategic and sales leadership positions. He was involved with multiple highly successful medical device companies as a key contributor to their acquisition and exit. Prior to joining St. Jude, Jim held senior executive sales and marketing positions with such companies as Abiomed, TherOx and InfraReDx.

"Jim's field-based leadership style, combined with his proven success in building high-performance global teams, makes him the ideal candidate to lead our company," stated Steven Healy, Chairman of the Board, BioVentrix. "Jim's knowledge and experience in market development, ability to ensure a business's financial integrity, and his strong relationships with renowned physicians will prove highly beneficial in building BioVentrix and optimizing shareholder value. I would also like to thank Ken Miller for his years of service and many contributions to BioVentrix."

"I am excited to join the BioVentrix team at a pivotal time in the company's growth," said Mr. Dillon. "This is a unique chance to revolutionize the treatment of congestive heart failure caused by ischemic cardiomyopathy and provide a better quality of life for countless patients worldwide."

About BioVentrix

BioVentrix is a privately held medical device company headquartered in San Ramon, California (USA). BioVentrix's mission is to improve and expand the treatment available for congestive heart failure caused by ischemic cardiomyopathy (heart muscle disease with reduced blood flow), through the development of less invasive, catheter-based approaches.

The Revivent TC System has received the CE Mark and is commercially available in Europe, where adoption is expanding. In the U.S., the company is currently enrolling patients in its pivotal trial of the Revivent TC System, the ALIVE Trial.

