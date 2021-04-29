

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Realogy Holdings Corp. (RLGY):



-Earnings: $33 million in Q1 vs. -$462 million in the same period last year. -EPS: $0.28 in Q1 vs. -$4.03 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Realogy Holdings Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $40 million or $0.34 per share for the period. -Revenue: $1.55 billion in Q1 vs. $1.17 billion in the same period last year.



