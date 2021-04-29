

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Parker Hannifin Corp. (PH) reported earnings for its third quarter that rose from last year.



The company's bottom line totaled $471.65 million, or $3.59 per share. This compares with $367.25 million, or $2.83 per share, in last year's third quarter.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 1.4% to $3.75 billion from $3.70 billion last year.



Parker Hannifin Corp. earnings at a glance:



-EPS (Q3): $4.11 vs. $3.39 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $3.75 Bln vs. $3.70 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $14.65 to $14.95



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

PARKER HANNIFIN-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de