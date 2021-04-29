Transparency-One Recognized as a Representative Vendor in 2021 Gartner Market Guide for Supplier Sustainability Applications report.

BOSTON, April 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Transparency-One, the platform for responsible sourcing, is proud to be recognized in the 2021 Gartner Market Guide for Supplier Sustainability Applications report as a Representative Vendor. [1]

According to Gartner, "This research helps chief procurement officers to assess key capabilities and representative vendors of these applications." [1]

This report further states "Nearly all organizations - public and private, large and small - will benefit from a supplier sustainability application. Stakeholder expectations and regulatory changes will continue to evolve and force organizations to implement and scale their responsible sourcing initiatives. Publishing a code of conduct outlining supplier expectations is no longer enough. Organizations will have to prove the right level of due diligence is being taken to ensure supplier adherence to the code of conduct and proactively manage reputational risks. By deploying a supplier sustainability application, companies are able to scale their initiatives and impact." [1]

Brands and retailers today have the unique opportunity to set the new standard for transparent business practices.

"There is an enormous opportunity for businesses to differentiate themselves through responsible sourcing," said Chris Morrison, CEO of Transparency-One. "A scalable, multi-tier platform with real-time information is critical not only for supporting brand claims, but also as proactive tool for competitive differentiation. We work with global industry leaders in numerous industries to achieve sustainable and responsible sourcing across their end-to-end supply chains."

The Transparency-One platform enables brands, retailers, and suppliers at every tier of the supply chain to connect, request, and share information, while maintaining full ownership of their data. Users can assess their suppliers to ensure they meet requirements related to ESG topics such as water stress, forced labor, deforestation, and diversity. The solution provides multi-tier supplier engagement services and data verification through a strategic partnership with SGS.

[1] Gartner, Market Guide for Supplier Sustainability Applications, Sarah Watt, William McNeill, Miguel Cossio, Published 19 April 2021.

About Transparency-One

Transparency-One enables companies to discover, analyze, and monitor all suppliers, components, and facilities in the entire supply chain. Transparency-One combines cutting-edge graph database technology, supply chain expertise, and global supplier onboarding services, in partnership with SGS, to help all supply chain stakeholders reduce business risk. The company is based in Boston, Massachusetts with offices in Paris, France.

