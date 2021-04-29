MediXall Group, Inc.: MediXall Group Launching New Campaign Through Health Karma in Support of Mental Health Awareness Month

AS COVID-19 STRETCHES INTO A SECOND YEAR, MEDIXALL GROUP PROVIDES ESSENTIAL MENTAL HEALTH SUPPORT

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / April 29, 2021 / In support of Mental Health Awareness Month, MediXall Group, Inc. (OTCQB:MDXL), reported today that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Health Karma, developed a new campaign in support of mental health awareness month. During the month of May, new users who sign up for Health Karma will receive one free month of Health Karma's total health plan which includes access to a network of licensed therapists to address mental health concerns.

The National Alliance on Mental Health Illness (NAMI) will continue to amplify the message "You Are Not Alone" during its Mental Health Awareness Month commencing May 1st. The mental health crisis has skyrocketed throughout the pandemic as Americans continue to look for ways to cope with isolation, lock downs, missed events and an enormous amount of grief. In August, the U.S. Center for Disease Control and Prevention reported that symptoms of anxiety had tripled, and depression symptoms had quadrupled among a group of 5,470 adults as compared with a survey sample from 2019. In December more than 42% of people surveyed by the US Census Bureau reported systems of anxiety or depression, an increase from 11% the prior year. As the impact of COVID-19 continues, consumers are openly seeking treatment for mental health issues.

In response to this critical need and in support of Mental Health Awareness Month, Health Karma has developed a campaign that provides new users with one free month of Health Karma's total health plan when signing up. Specific to mental and behavioral health, new Health Karma users will have the ability to talk with a licensed, professional therapist in as little as 24 hours to address common behavioral health concerns in the safety of their own homes via a secure online environment. According to the Association for Behavioral Health and Wellness reports, tele-behavioral health is effective in treating depression, anxiety, insomnia, and other issues that have spiked as a result of the pandemic. With their total health plan, users will also have access to 24/7 on-demand, online care for common illnesses and injuries, such as cold and flu.

"Thanks to the work of groups like NAMI, the stigma for those seeking treatment for mental issues has abated and people can get help without feeling ashamed or isolated. It's ok not to be ok resonates across multiple generations. While we cannot fully understand the mental impact that COVID-19 will have on our society now or in the future, it is our goal to deliver a conduit to help the healing process. As part of our campaign in support of Mental Health Awareness Month, we sincerely hope that users will find treatments to help them in these challenging times," stated Michael Swartz, President of Health Karma.

Starting May 1, 2021, to sign up for Health Karma and receive one free month of the Total Health Plan please visit https://app.healthkarma.org/telehealth/subscriptions

About MediXall Group, Inc.

MediXall Group, Inc. (OTCQB:MDXL) is a technology and innovation-driven organization purposefully designed and structured around delivering products and services to make it easier for consumers to learn, decide and pay for healthcare. The mission of MediXall Group is to revolutionize the healthcare industry by improving communication; providing better technology and support services; and enabling more efficient, cost-effective healthcare for the consumer. By approaching the entire healthcare ecosystem, MediXall creates, invests and incubates companies that embody its mission statement.

About Health Karma, Inc.

Health Karma, a wholly owned subsidiary of MediXall Group, is a data-driven healthcare technology company that is on a mission to continually raise the bar of the healthcare experience by empowering people to understand and manage their entire health care journey anywhere, anytime, whether they have insurance or not. For more information, please visit www.gethealthkarma.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

