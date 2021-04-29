

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL):



-Earnings: -$1.13 billion in Q1 vs. -$1.44 billion in the same period last year. -EPS: -$4.66 in Q1 vs. -$6.91 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. reported adjusted earnings of -$1.08 billion or -$4.44 per share for the period. -Analysts projected -$4.62 per share -Revenue: $0.04 billion in Q1 vs. $2.03 billion in the same period last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

ROYAL CARIBBEAN GROUP-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de