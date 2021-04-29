Duni AB: Paper wrapped napkins - the transition from plastic to fiber-based packaging has begun

MALMÖ, Sweden, April 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Our planet needs more sustainable designs and less plastic. Period. Duni Group is determined to play its part in achieving this by launching pioneering FSC-certified recyclable paper packaging for profile printed napkins in the Duni business area. For the Group, it is a start - in many ways.

It is the beginning of a transition within the Duni business area to make all product packaging from fiber-based material, instead of plastic. At this early stage, the new packaging is being offered for some parts of Duni's profile print assortment of Airlaid napkins - providing an opportunity to gain more experience, perform quality tests and collect feedback from customers to make the packaging even better.

"This is the first step of the journey to change from plastic to fiber-based packaging. Using QR-codes on the layout, we will collect valuable customer insight, to support the development and improve the packaging further", says Emma Björnhammer, Product Team Manager, business area Duni.

The new paper packaging has a compelling sustainability story to tell. Constructed from FSC-certified paper, it is also recyclable as paper. Duni's experts achieved this challenging technical feat by painstakingly exploring how to minimize the use of glue.

Emma continues, "Our plan is to eventually offer the full Duni assortment with fiber-based packaging. It's a big - and important - challenge we've set ourselves. But it's one we're confident of meeting in the not-too-distant future, as we begin rolling out the new packaging on selected products. Hopefully, this will also help inspire the rest of the industry to follow in our footsteps!"

For additional information please contact:

Emma Björnhammer, Product Team Manager, emma.bjornhammer@duni.com

Duni Group is a market leader in attractive, sustainable and convenient products for table setting and take-away. The Group markets and sells two brands, Duni and BioPak, which are represented in more than 40 markets. Duni Group has some 2,300 employees in 24 countries, headquarters in Malmö and production units in Sweden, Germany, Poland, New Zealand and Thailand. Duni Group is listed on NASDAQ Stockholm under the ticker name "DUNI". ISIN-code is SE 0000616716. Duni.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/duni-ab/r/paper-wrapped-napkins---the-transition-from-plastic-to-fiber-based-packaging-has-begun,c3336897

The following files are available for download: