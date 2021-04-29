

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. GDP data for the first quarter and weekly jobless claims for the week ended April 24 are due at 8:30 am ET Thursday. The greenback traded mixed against its major counterparts before the data. While it eased against the franc, it held steady against the rest of major counterparts.



The greenback was worth at 109.02 against the yen, 1.2128 against the euro, 1.3952 against the pound and 0.9088 against the franc at 8:25 am ET.



